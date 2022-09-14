Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Russell Cornelison Sr., 36, went off the right side of the road at mile-marker 108 and hit an embankment before rolling at about 2 p.m. He was wearing a seat belt.

An ambulance took Cornelison to University Hospital.

