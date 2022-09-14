ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas approves about $49 million in research grants

By Cynthia Miranda
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A committee for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) approved on Wednesday around $48,923,075 in grants for cancer research.

“Today, the CPRIT Oversight Committee raised the bar on the fight against cancer,” said CPRIT CEO Wayne Roberts. “These grants continue to fund the path forward for cancer research in the state of Texas and provide vital financial support for the researchers, labs and institutions on the frontline of this monumental statewide effort to end cancer as we know it.”

The committee also gave the greenlight for product development by ImmuneSensor Therapeutics and is providing them with a $16 million grant.

ImmuneSensor Therapeutics Inc. is a Dallas clinical stage biotechnology company creating a new medicine called STING agonist that uses a patient’s immune system to combat cancer.

“The grant to ImmuneSensor Therapeutics shows the continuum of CPRIT funding,” said Michelle LeBeau CPRIT chief scientific officer. “The development of a new class of drugs by a biotech company founded on Dr. Chen’s seminal laboratory research, supported by CPRIT over the last decade, is an elegant example of completing the translational cycle and addressing CPRIT’s mission to support research leading to new cancer therapies.”

The new grants were approved days after President Joe Biden said the nation will continue to support cancer research. CPRIT CEO Roberts seemed optimistic about the administration’s emphasis on cancer treatments.

“In the fight against cancer,” said Roberts, “there’s plenty of work to be done, so we are grateful for every ally and every dollar that can be put towards the goal of eradicating cancer.”

CPRIT is the largest state funder of cancer research and the second largest public funding source for cancer research in the world.

The University of Texas at Austin, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and the Texas A&M University System Health Science Center and more facilities received grants from CPRIT. To see a full list, click here.

