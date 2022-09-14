ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

State College

Letters: A Vote for Democracy; Abortion Rights; Legislative Hokey Pokey

The Republican-led state legislature is hard at work – not passing legislation that would benefit Pennsylvanians but proposing amendments to the state Constitution (in SB 106) that would dramatically move power from the people to the legislature and political parties. As described by the League of Women Voters of...
wdac.com

Flags At Half Staff For Former PA Lawmaker

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in honor of former PA State Rep. Jeff Pyle, who died September 14. Rep. Pyle served in the PA House from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th District, which covers municipalities in Armstrong, Butler and Indiana Counties. Pyle died after a long battle with cancer. The Commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Rep. Pyle’s interment.
WTAJ

More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll

More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while 21 percent said they will […]
WGAL

WGAL fact checks Pennsylvania political ads

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — WGAL is checking claims made in political ads airing ahead of the November election. Below you will find our Ad Watches that have been done so far. Stay with WGAL as the election gets closer, we'll continue to fact-check ads through the campaign season and add those reports to this page as they air.
wdac.com

Measure Impacts PA License Plates

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier which would generate dollars for the Motor License Fund by creating a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. House Bill 2632 would give residents the option to purchase vendor-designed specialty license plates from a contractor that is overseen by PennDOT and the PA State Police. The bill requires PennDOT to have final approval and oversight of the program. Each vendor-produced specialty license plate must also meet PA’s safety and legibility standards and must be compatible with toll road, police department, and other automated plate reader technologies. The state of Texas implemented a similar program in 2009, and it has been very successful, returning over $115 million in new revenue.
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's approach to sealing criminal convictions could go national

(The Center Square) – Criminal justice reform that started in Pennsylvania to clear previous convictions may become the standard in federal law. Two criminal justice reform bills, the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act, would “enable people with federal arrest and conviction records to petition to clear those records and support increased access to automatic record sealing for eligible offenses at the federal and state levels,” as described in a news release from the Clean Slate Initiative, a pro-reform group.
WITF

A new Pennsylvania group formed to meet the growing outdoor industry

A new group will help support Pennsylvania’s growing outdoor recreation industry. Called the Recreation Engagement Coalition, the 50-member group was established by the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Representatives from all industries and corners of the state make up the coalition, including five leaders from...
WHYY

Defending the 2020 election has cost Pennsylvania millions. Here’s how the state is preparing for this election

Pennsylvania’s position as a key battleground state has made it the target of a concentrated number of election-related lawsuits. Since the unfounded election fraud claims started rolling in following former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, the Keystone State has been hit with more than 30 lawsuits. For comparison, the state faced only seven election-related lawsuits in 2016.
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland) would generate money for the Motor License Fund by giving residents the option to purchase specialty license plates. The House passed the bill 118-83 largely along party lines with a handful of representatives crossing over both sides.
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society

We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
Pennsylvania State

