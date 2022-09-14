Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
17-Year-Old Leads Encinal PD in chase
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 17-year-old teen got arrested after being involved in a chase along interstate 35 with the Encinal Police Department. The police were notified about a white s-u-v had bypassed the checkpoint on Interstate 35. Encinal officers attempted to do a traffic stop, but the vehicle didn’t stop,...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police adds 16 new cadets to the force
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A law enforcement family continues to grow as the Laredo Police Department added 16 new cadets to the force. One of them is Officer David Ryan Larrañaga who says his journey was hard work and challenging but, in the end, it was all worth it.
kgns.tv
Mother of Gracy Espinoza continues to demand justice 2 years later
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo mother continues to demand justice for the death of her daughter as well as her unborn child two years later. Last week marked the two-year anniversary of the death of 19-year-old Gracy Espinoza after her body was found gruesomely murdered near a Laredo park. Gracy’s boyfriend at the time Joel David Chavez was arrested nearly a year after her death back in 2021.
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for possession and tampering with evidence
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities searched a home and found thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Hector Jesus Martinez-Gomez in the case. The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at around 4:30 p.m. when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for burglary and murder
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Update: A man will serve four decades behind bars for the murder of an elderly man back in 2019. A jury found Francisco Javier Santos guilty of murder and burglary of habitation. On Thursday, closing arguments began for the murder trial of a man accused of...
kgns.tv
Officers respond to apparent FBI raid at West Laredo home
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents in one west Laredo neighborhood were awaken to the sounds of sirens and tactical equipment after multiple law enforcement officers responded to an apparent raid at a home. The incident happened at around 8 a.m. when multiple agencies including FBI and Laredo Police allegedly raided...
kgns.tv
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A hit-and-run accident was reported in north Laredo. Shortly after 9 a.m., video surveillance caught a truck with a trailer bed attached to it going into the KGNS parking lot, crashing into two of our employees’ vehicles, and driving away. If you have any information...
kgns.tv
Border Region to hold Walk to Prevent Suicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is hosting a walk to raise awareness on suicide prevention, as September highlights the importance of taking care of mental health. This Saturday, September 17, Border Region Behavioral Health Center invites the community to join them for a ‘Walk to Prevent Suicide’.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold Share-A-Bear Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help a child in need by donating a stuffed teddy bear. The sheriff’s Office will be holding its ninth annual Share-A-Bear event where they will collect plush donations from the community. The items collected...
kgns.tv
Two undocumented immigrants apprehended near Bridge One
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of men from the other side of the border are caught by the downtown area. According to a KGNS crew member, a couple of apparent undocumented immigrants were taken into custody near Bridge One on Thursday just before noon. The men allegedly evaded authorities;...
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
kgns.tv
Rollover Accident Reported in West Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A rollover accident ends with one woman in the hospital. A two-vehicle collision is reported shortly after six on Saturday, September 17, 2022, close to the intersection of Plum Street and North Stone Avenue. The video shows a red SUV that ended up rolling over upside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you see a large crowd of first responders near the Laredo International Airport in the coming weeks, the staff is advising the public not to be alarmed; it’s all part of a safety drill. The airport will be conducting its Tri Annual Disaster Drill...
kgns.tv
Golden Heart Project helps children battling cancer in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Schools around town are turning gold and yellow all for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Kids have shared their stories in hopes to inspire parents to get their children checked. Being diagnosed with cancer is something no one ever wants to hear, especially children and their parents.
kgns.tv
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Clark Blvd and Tapeyste Avenue. Authorities have closed the east and westbound lanes on Clark while they work to clear the wreckage. Laredo Police are...
kgns.tv
Weather forecast 9/16
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for possession and tampering with evidence. Two undocumented immigrants apprehended near Bridge One. Car accident reported on Clark Blvd. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT.
kgns.tv
Kidney transplant clinic reopens in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of patients await organ transplants in the U.S. and for two years, many of them had their services moved out of Laredo. Finding no specialist in town and having to travel outside the city for medical care is a story many patients in Laredo face every day, but now, some of them got a sigh of relief.
thebridgenewspaper.com
3315 San Agustin Ave 2
A place to call home. Newly renovated unit which include stove/oven, microwave, fridge and a new AC/Heating unit. Close to everything you need!. Older unit available for $650 and all utilities included! Available immediately. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3315-san-agustin-ave-laredo-tx-unit-2/967487. Property Id 967487. Location. 3315 San Agustin Ave 2, Laredo, TX. Address...
kgns.tv
Potential options at the border in case railroad strike happens
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local expert on commerce spoke about the impact the possible railroad strike could have on the border. IBC executive vice president Gerald Schwebel explained that there are about 12 unions involved along with a presidential advisory board appointed to work with them to find a resolution. If there is no solution, it would add to the current inflation problem by putting a hurdler in the supply chain.
kgns.tv
EPA addresses risks posed to Laredo area
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The EPA visited the Laredo Community for the first time since news broke about the presence of ethylene oxide in our community. The goal of the meeting was to inform the public about the steps they are taking to address the issue. During Thursday’s meeting, many...
Comments / 0