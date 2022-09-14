LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of patients await organ transplants in the U.S. and for two years, many of them had their services moved out of Laredo. Finding no specialist in town and having to travel outside the city for medical care is a story many patients in Laredo face every day, but now, some of them got a sigh of relief.

