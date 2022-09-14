Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to square off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. The New...
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys each seek their first win of the 2022 season as they face off in Week 2. Here's picks and odds for the game.
2022 NFL defense rankings: Best NFL defenses entering Week 2
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
3 Coaching adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make in week two
While a myriad of factors contributed to yet another Atlanta Falcons week two collapse the biggest culprit was the way the final quarter of last week’s game was coached. The Falcons coaching staff is now in their second season together and has to show they can make adjustments and learn both from last season and the mistakes of the previous coaching regime.
Atlanta Hawks Hire New Assistant Coach
Ashton Gibbs announced that the Atlanta Hawks hired him for an assistant coaching position.
NFL Odds: Texans vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The air will be rare in a late afternoon AFC battle between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Texans-Broncos prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see. Coming off of a tie in OT against the Colts, the...
NFL Week 2: Lions hope to snap one streak, extend three others
When the Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders in Week 2, a few streaks are on the line. And while going streaking in downtown Detroit is not something that should be done by the fans, for the Lions, keeping three streaks actively rolling will definitely give the Ford Field faithful reasons to want to. Breaking the other streak the Lions bring into Sunday’s game would do wonders in building confidence in the young Lions and the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell regime.
Matthew Stafford: 3 bold predictions for Rams QB in Week 2 vs. Falcons
On Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons at Sofi Stadium in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Following their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams had an extended break. After a poor opening night, the defending Super Bowl champions are looking for their first win of the season.
Texans Elevating QB Jeff Driskel & WR Chris Conley
Driskel, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and...
How Ozzie Albies' return impacts Braves' lineup
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the impact that the return of second baseman Ozzie Albies will have on the rest of the Atlanta Braves lineup.
NFL odds Week 2: Fade Jared Goff, Falcons and other best bets
Now that NFL Week 2 is here, I think we'll start getting a better idea of how teams really look. It's tough going from preseason where starters don't get a lot of snaps to lights, camera, play ball. With that being said, I'm going to give you all a glimpse...
NFL・
