NFL

FanSided

3 Coaching adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make in week two

While a myriad of factors contributed to yet another Atlanta Falcons week two collapse the biggest culprit was the way the final quarter of last week’s game was coached. The Falcons coaching staff is now in their second season together and has to show they can make adjustments and learn both from last season and the mistakes of the previous coaching regime.
Derek Carr
Marcus Mariota
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 2: Lions hope to snap one streak, extend three others

When the Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders in Week 2, a few streaks are on the line. And while going streaking in downtown Detroit is not something that should be done by the fans, for the Lions, keeping three streaks actively rolling will definitely give the Ford Field faithful reasons to want to. Breaking the other streak the Lions bring into Sunday’s game would do wonders in building confidence in the young Lions and the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell regime.
Yardbarker

Texans Elevating QB Jeff Driskel & WR Chris Conley

Driskel, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Fade Jared Goff, Falcons and other best bets

Now that NFL Week 2 is here, I think we'll start getting a better idea of how teams really look. It's tough going from preseason where starters don't get a lot of snaps to lights, camera, play ball. With that being said, I'm going to give you all a glimpse...
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

