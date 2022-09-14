ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
PHOENIX, AZ
People

WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'

"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Has Advice For Anthony Davis

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers belong to LeBron James. James is the biggest name in basketball and one of the most popular, successful, and greatest NBA stars of all time, therefore he’s going to be the lead player for any team he is a part of.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
SPY

Steph Curry’s $1 Billion Deal With Under Armour Could Include a Signature Sneaker

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is reportedly on the verge of locking down one of the most lucrative apparel contracts in NBA history. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the four-time NBA champion revealed that he’s in the final stages of inking a lifetime agreement deal with Under Armour, a deal potentially worth more than $1 billion. This will serve as an extension of his current $20 million annual deal with the athleisure brand, initially slated to wrap in 2024. Under the new endorsement partnership, the 34-year-old athlete will also receive his own subsidiary brand, parallel to Nike’s revolutionary deals...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Darvin Ham
Cinemablend

Amidst Last Dance Feud, Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Was Spotted On A 'Double Date' With Michael Jordan's Son

The (one-sided) feud between Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan has been well-documented by this point. Through the memoir that he released last year, Pippen didn’t mince words when discussing his displeasure with ESPN’s backlash-inducing docuseries The Last Dance and more. The drama between the two has mostly settled down as of late, though there’s been a new development that may or may not draw a response from Pippen. Apparently, the former player’s ex-wife was spotted with Jordan’s son – during what appeared to be a “double date.”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers
The Spun

Look: Video Of Shaquille O'Neal Going Viral Today

Look out now, Shaquille O'Neal's been living in the gym these past few months. And just 32 days out from the start of the NBA's regular season, the Hall of Fame center is looking like he's ready to lace 'em back up. Shaq shared a video of his new physique...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy