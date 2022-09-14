Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
Yardbarker
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'
"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Has Advice For Anthony Davis
There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers belong to LeBron James. James is the biggest name in basketball and one of the most popular, successful, and greatest NBA stars of all time, therefore he’s going to be the lead player for any team he is a part of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Confirms Kyrie Irving Disrespected Steve Nash At Nash's House, Their Relationship Is Beyond Repairable
Following his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving has been more involved in drama than actually playing basketball. The star point guard has made the headlines on several occasions for not trusting his teammates or simply being sidelined for his beliefs. But many expected Irving to get on the...
Steph Curry’s $1 Billion Deal With Under Armour Could Include a Signature Sneaker
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is reportedly on the verge of locking down one of the most lucrative apparel contracts in NBA history. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the four-time NBA champion revealed that he’s in the final stages of inking a lifetime agreement deal with Under Armour, a deal potentially worth more than $1 billion. This will serve as an extension of his current $20 million annual deal with the athleisure brand, initially slated to wrap in 2024. Under the new endorsement partnership, the 34-year-old athlete will also receive his own subsidiary brand, parallel to Nike’s revolutionary deals...
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Says He Checks in Everywhere He Travels: ‘I Wanna Come Home to My Family’
Following the murder of PnB Rock, NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed what he does to keep secure as he travels the nation: checks in. Speaking online, Jackson revealed he makes a phone call before he arrives anywhere. “I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said. “Everywhere I go I call...
RELATED PEOPLE
Amidst Last Dance Feud, Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Was Spotted On A 'Double Date' With Michael Jordan's Son
The (one-sided) feud between Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan has been well-documented by this point. Through the memoir that he released last year, Pippen didn’t mince words when discussing his displeasure with ESPN’s backlash-inducing docuseries The Last Dance and more. The drama between the two has mostly settled down as of late, though there’s been a new development that may or may not draw a response from Pippen. Apparently, the former player’s ex-wife was spotted with Jordan’s son – during what appeared to be a “double date.”
Yardbarker
LeBron James Posts Wholesome Picture With Daughter Zhuri On Instagram: "My Princess!!"
It's not a secret that LeBron James is a devoted father, always trying to make his kids happy and celebrating them on every field. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has reasons to be proud of his kids, as Bronny and Bryce are looking like solid candidates to become NBA players in the future.
Yardbarker
The $1 billion man? Warriors star Steph Curry nearing lifetime deal with Under Armour
Before the 2021-22 season, Steph Curry signed a $215 million extension with the Golden State Warriors that will take him through his age-38 season. Now he’s on the verge of signing an even bigger extension with Under Armour that would tie him to the shoe and apparel brand for the rest of his life.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."
Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shaq shows off wild body transformation with shameless mirror selfie
It’s easy to forget when he’s cracking jokes on Inside the NBA, but Shaquille O’Neal is a massive man. The former Los Angeles Lakers is perhaps one of the most physically dominant players thanks to his large physique. During his prime, Shaq was easily one of the scariest players to face, just because of his sheer size and power.
Look: Video Of Shaquille O'Neal Going Viral Today
Look out now, Shaquille O'Neal's been living in the gym these past few months. And just 32 days out from the start of the NBA's regular season, the Hall of Fame center is looking like he's ready to lace 'em back up. Shaq shared a video of his new physique...
Shaquille O’Neal mocks Manu Ginobili for crying during HOF speech: ‘Real players like Spice and myself don’t be crying’
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame speech. The former San Antonio Spurs star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his outstanding NBA career, and O’Neal gave him props for the accomplishment. “I’m...
Shaquille O'Neal's 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' destruction fueled by sugar, cursing Charles Barkley
Shaq destroyed counters and is a force for good in "Secret Celebrity Renovations." What we learn, and what's up with the deep hot tub love?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
LeBron James Is Hyped After Dennis Schroder Returns To The Los Angeles Lakers: "So Damn Happy To Have You Back!"
When the Los Angeles Lakers offered Dennis Schroder a 4-year, $84 million extension in 2021, they would have hoped to have him around as a key piece to their championship puzzle for the years to come. In a roundabout way, that is the case now in 2022, as Schroder, who famously rejected that big offer, finds himself back on the team.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Fluid Three-Point Shooting Form: "LeBron James Likes This"
The Los Angeles Lakers are all set for the 2022-23 NBA season. They have added a bunch of young players to the bench and have added Patrick Beverley to the roster to improve their defense. The only thing that has been left for them to take care of is the...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report
It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Gets Dunked On At 2009 Nike Camp But The Tape Was Quickly Confiscated
LeBron James has arguably been the best and most popular basketball player over the last 15 years or so. His dominance is unprecedented, as he has played in 10 NBA Finals since 2007, and he has won four NBA titles, to go with his four MVP awards. It would seem...
Comments / 0