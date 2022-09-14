Read full article on original website
Nothing but the truth
3d ago
Just another criminal cop , we see these reports everyday yet we still hear the same bs from the right wing cult members, "we support the blue, " until they attack them at the capitol or they go after right wing criminals .
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
Cops arrest 2 teens after several vehicle break-ins as N.J. officials grapple with surge in car thefts
Lawrence Township police officers arrested two teens early Saturday, one armed with a handgun, after observing several vehicle break-ins in the Society Hill South neighborhood, officials said in a statement. Police arrested Omari Cartwright, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile around 3:00 a.m. after observing the teens walking near Wittenborn Drive...
Family sues NYPD for failing to confiscate gun from cop who murdered ex's lover
The family of the woman killed by a jealous NYPD officer as part of a love triangle filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city for not confiscating the alleged killer cop’s gun despite warning signs of mental instability.
20 months later, feds track another Jan. 6 cop-assault suspect in NJ
A Toms River man is the 25th person from New Jersey charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice in a complaint says it was tipped off anonymously that Salvatore Vassallo, 59, of Toms River, was at the Capitol that day.
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officers’s gun away, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer’s gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500
TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
Woman attacked, called anti-Black slurs by pedicab driver in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedicab driver attacked a woman and made anti-Black statements in Manhattan last week, police said on Saturday. The 52-year-old victim witnessed an argument between the suspect and a taxi driver near Broadway and West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said. When the victim offered to […]
fox29.com
Philadelphia Police Dept. sees 72 new officers graduate amid officer shortage, gun violence crisis
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - With all the violence plaguing the city, Philadelphia police officers will be working extended shifts this week. It comes as a new recruitment class just graduated. Pride erupted through the crowd in Temple University’s Performing Arts Center Friday morning, as the Philadelphia Police Department officially welcomed 72...
NJ park police officer indicted, allegedly stole $160K from union
TRENTON – A state park police officer was indicted last week on charges that he stole about $160,000 from two police unions he led, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Chris Smith, 48, of Hope used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.
Defense asks for acquittal in case of former Philly officer charged with 3rd-degree murder
Prosecutors have wrapped their case against former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch, who is facing third-degree murder charges for killing an unarmed Black man in 2017. It comes as the defense asked for an acquittal.
Suspect identified and charged in connection with rape in Rittenhouse Square: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say that the arrested suspect in connection with the rape in Rittenhouse Square is now charged with rape, robbery and related offenses. The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Lorinzo M. Clark of Warren County. Officers stopped Clark in the area of 1600 Chestnut Street. He was identified with the help of surveillance video.The office of DA Larry Krasner said that Clark has an active warrant out of Erie County, Pennsylvania.The DA's office also said Clark's bail has been set at $750,000 and a stay away order.The DA's office said Clark encountered the woman...
2 shot, 1 fatally, during Brooklyn car deal gone wrong
Two men were shot, one fatally, in East Flatbush early Saturday morning while trying to sell an SUV, according to police. The victims had agreed to meet with two men to sell a gray Toyota Rav 4.
Man killed girlfriend with a hammer, hid her body in a closet, authorities say
A 32-year-old man beat his girlfriend to death with a hammer in an Elizabeth apartment last weekend, moved her body into a closet and then tried to clean up before fleeing in a minivan, authorities said. Those are among the details in an affidavit of probable cause supporting murder and...
Philadelphia dispatcher robbed in front of police headquarters
Police say a man grabbed the 25-year-old woman as she walked on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street early Wednesday morning.
Corrections officer charged for selling cocaine out of Manhattan apartment
A corrections officer for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is facing charges for selling cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday.
N.J. man charged with beating death of Elizabeth woman
A 33-year-old man beat a woman to death in Elizabeth over the weekend, authorities said. Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez bludgeoned Carmen Lopez Barahona, 30, to death early Sunday on the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Lopez Barahona, of...
Son pleads guilty to killing his Tribeca mom for his inheritance: DA
A 25-year-old man who brutally murdered his mother in their Tribeca apartment in January 2019 pleaded guilty Friday in New York State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree murder.
‘I’m free’: Son admits to killing mom so he can get his inheritance: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A son has admitted to brutally killing his mother in a Tribeca apartment three years ago so he could get his inheritance sooner, authorities said Friday. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the […]
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NBC New York
$40,000 Worth of Cocaine Found in Corrections Officer's Manhattan Home: DA
A 47-year-old New York state corrections officer has been accused of dealing cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment and allegedly had $40,000 worth of the drug stashed at the residence, Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday. Alex Toro, a Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DCCS) corrections officer at the Fishkill...
NJ.com
NJ
