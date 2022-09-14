A woman vanished in 2019. A utility crew just found her remains, California cops say

A utility crew found the remains of a California woman who was reported missing nearly three years ago in a wooded area near an apartment complex, authorities said.

The crew was working “ near the Shelter Creek apartment complex ” in San Bruno on Aug. 29 when they discovered human remains, which were later identified as those of Lorie Esposito, 61, San Bruno police said in a Sept. 14 news release.

Esposito was reported missing by family in December 2019 after they had not seen in over a week, according to police.

The case is under investigation by the police department and coroner’s office, officials said.

“The cause of death has not yet been determined and remains under investigation, although no foul play is suspected at this time,” police said.

San Bruno is about 10 miles south of San Francisco.

