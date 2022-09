Weekly predictions

If there’s one thing that you are never going to hear come out of Dan Lanning’s mouth, it’s an excuse. When the Oregon Ducks went to Atlanta on September 3 and lost to the defending-champion Georgia Bulldogs, 49-3, no excuses were given. Lanning wore it on the chin. “Obviously that result, it starts with me,” Lanning said following the embarrassing start to the season. It didn’t matter that Georgia was the far superior team and one that out-matched Oregon’s talent at virtually every position. It didn’t matter that the Ducks were coming into the game with a first-year head coach, an entirely new...

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 MINUTES AGO