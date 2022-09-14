ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon Museum will host free community dinner Sunday

By The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hI4gZ_0hvbJDbe00

MASSILLON − The Massillon Museum will host a free community dinner Sunday Sept. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Reminiscent of after-church dinners from days gone by, the event catered by Ed and Bert’s Smokehouse will complement the Museum’s "Missing History of Massillon: Unheard African American Stories" exhibition.

Following the meal, former Massillon Museum board chair Heather Pennington will lead a panel discussion with community members Sherry Jackson, Gloria Pope, Corey Redvine, LaToya Young and Ke’Aunte Harris.

Reservations are requested. Visit MassMu.org/Tickets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

The Bulldog Activity Center Coming to Downtown Canton – What About McKinley High School?

The Canton School Board has approved building a 110,000 square foot Bulldog Activity Center at the Timken Campus off Fulton Road. School Board President JR Rinaldi joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News this morning to talk about it. And what about the ongoing rumors that McKinley High School will move? He addresses that as well – pretty candidly. Check out the interview here:
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chair-ity helps foster children furnish first apartments

Growing up, all Cleveland resident Maria Paparella wanted was a sibling. Raised as an only child in Akron to parents that couldn’t have another but had many cousins, the family considered adoption for a time, but found the process time-consuming and expensive. While they considered adoption, the family would look at waiting lists of children up for fostering and adoption on the Summit County Children Services website. There, Paparella told the Cleveland Jewish News she found a young girl, who at the time, had a lot in common with her – their birthdays were even just days apart.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Massillon, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Massillon, OH
Lifestyle
City
Massillon, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great pizza in the Akron area?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. This restaurant is known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas cooked in a brick oven. Customer favorites include the Russian (a pizza topped with house-made vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, seasoned mushrooms, peas, and prosciutto), the spicy Diablo (topped with habanero and vodka cream sauces, mozzarella, various hot peppers, and basil), and the Caprese (topped with mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, basil, and balsamic glaze).
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherry Jackson
93.1 WZAK

These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Museum Board#Charity#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#The Massillon Museum#Smokehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Charities
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
OHIO STATE
chainstoreage.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop puts a different spin on its newest store

Build-A-Bear Workshop has gone pro. The specialty retailer has opened in the “fan engagement zone” at Hall of Fame Village, a new sports, and entertainment destination that surrounds the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in Canton, Ohio. The new Build-A-Bear combines the retailer’s signature experience with football-inspired graphics...
CANTON, OH
The Independent

The Independent

1K+
Followers
430
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy