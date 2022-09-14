ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: WKU gives the 'all clear' after 'potential explosive device' led to evacuations, temporary suspension of classes on Bowling Green campus

Western Kentucky University evacuated multiple buildings on its Bowling Green campus Wednesday after what was described as a "potential explosive device" was found "in the area of Cherry Hall." A few hours later, the school later gave the all clear, saying representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) described the device as construction related and not a threat.All classes at WKU's campus in Bowling Green were set to resume at 1:50 p.m.The school earlier sent emergency text messages to students and employees saying all classes on the Bowling Green campus would be suspended until further notice.In addition to Cherry Hall, the school also evacuated everyone in College High Hall, Van Meter Hall, Gordon Wilson, the Faculty House, and the Helms Library Commons.This story has been updated.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

