Arizona Husky That Runs on Rooftops Becomes Local Celebrity ‘Watchdog’: VIDEO
Some dogs live for their regular walks around the neighborhood. You know, those nice strolls enjoying the sights and sounds of the block or even a quick run at a local park. However, one Arizona husky named Nala has a bit of a unique interest that is making her quite a star. All as she keeps watch over her beloved neighborhood perched from her favorite rooftop spot.
Baby Alligators Hatch From Eggs in Florida Wildlife Park: VIDEO
With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando. A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.
wymt.com
Tyler Booth heading out on headline tour, will make two stops in Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most well-known musicians is heading out on his first tour as the headliner!. Tyler Booth announced the “Country Gang Tour” on social media earlier this week. The first stop on the tour will be in Nashville on October 26th....
WSMV
63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
WATCH: Travis Tritt Shocks Zac Brown Band Fans With Surprise Appearance at OC BikeFest
Travis Tritt and the Zac Brown Band were both featured performers at a Maryland bike rally this weekend. Seems reasonable the two country music acts might bump into each other back stage. But on stage? The Zac Brown Band social media account shared a video clip Saturday to show fans...
Alabama Police Officers Remove Monster Gray Rat Snake From Person’s Toilet: PHOTO
It’s not something you see every day, but when you do, it truly haunts you.… The post Alabama Police Officers Remove Monster Gray Rat Snake From Person’s Toilet: PHOTO appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Oklahoma Alligator Carries Mouthful of Its New Hatchlings to Water
A video of an 8-foot alligator carrying some new hatchlings to water is making waves on social media. And, it is an adorable sight!. The video was shared earlier this week by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC). The black and white trail cam video shows the dedicated gator working tirelessly to care for the young hatchlings.
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
WLKY.com
New tour offers chance to see Kentucky's bourbon country by boat
KENTUCKY — Kentucky's popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path, this time by water. Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in the bourbon boom. The Bourbon Boat offers a two-hour water tour and teaches visitors...
WATCH: Texas Police Use Tow Truck to Haul 400-Pound Alligator Out of Neighborhood
OK, so imagine you are just driving around the neighborhood in Texas for some relaxation when you come across an alligator. Now, this is not your normal, run-of-the-mill gator. No way. This bad boy is weighing 400 pounds and going wherever the heck he wants to go. In this viral video, you can see him wandering around and looking for something. Maybe he’s looking for food.
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Extremely Rare Red Wolves in North Carolina Filmed Howling to the Sky: VIDEO
Humans have had a detrimental impact on our planet’s natural environments and its wild inhabitants. Worsening climate change has sent many of the globe’s most intriguing and elusive creatures to the brink of extinction. Recently though, three extremely rare red wolves were spotted in North Carolina. And new footage shows the gorgeous creatures howling at the sky.
Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack
A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Kentucky (Elegant & Original!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next treehouse vacation, Kentucky might prove to be the perfect location with its southern charm and natural beauty. Kentucky is home to a multitude of treehouses suited for any occasion.
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
Storm chaser captures WKY tornado recovery by drone video as it happens
We've seen what the tornado recovery in western Kentucky looks like on the ground. A western Kentucky storm chaser is also showing everyone what it looks like from sky above.
Hunter Stays Insanely Calm as Black Bear Climbs Hunting Stand in Wild Video
Following and prior to hibernation season, black bear and human interactions are becoming more frequent. Sometimes the interactions can turn absolutely deadly while other times, they can end up being more intense. In a video on TikTok that was posted last spring, a hunter is seen staying insanely calm as...
Inconsiderate Tourists Drive Off Road for Photos, Get Roasted in Viral Video
Superblooms are a truly breathtaking sight to behold. During the rare phenomenon, millions of flowers bloom simultaneously, causing a riot of color in a typically bare stretch of land. Like other otherworldly phenomena, such as the Aurora Borealis of the Arctic and the Eternal Flame Falls of New York, a...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
