ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Shares of Netflix Were Climbing Higher on Wednesday

By Dave Kovaleski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) saw its stock price climb 2.8% on Wednesday to close at $224 per share. The streaming-service stock jumped as high as 4.6% at around 1:15 p.m. ET before settling in with a modest gain at the closing bell.

It was a positive day overall on Wall Street, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 30 points, the S&P 500 was up 13 points, and the Nasdaq was up 86 points.

So what

Netflix made some news Wednesday related to its upcoming launch of its ad-supported tier. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday afternoon, citing a document that Netflix shared with its ad buyers, that it plans to reach 40 million viewers globally with its ad-supported tier by the third quarter of 2023. The stock price shot up shortly after the article was published.

Netflix announced plans to launch an ad-supported tier earlier this year. The launch was initially set for early 2023, but according to several sources, including Variety and the Wall Street Journal , it could happen in the fourth quarter of this year, possibly as early as November. The idea is to get ahead of Walt Disney 's planned December launch of Disney+ with ads.

According to Variety , the Netflix ad-tier would have about four minutes of ads per hour and cost between $7 and $9 per month.

Now what

A couple of analysts also weighed in on the news on Wednesday, including Doug Anmuth, analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities. Anmuth maintained a neutral rating on Netflix with a $240 price target. While he cited limited subscriber visibility in the second half of this year, he was encouraged by recent hires that should help with the ad-tier rollout and improving investor sentiment about the ad service.

Matthew Harrigan, an analyst with Benchmark, has a $157 price target for Netflix and a sell rating. He's concerned that Netflix is being too aggressive in its ad pricing, while offering "vanilla" ad-feature capabilities.

Investors should keep a close eye on this as we head into the fourth quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Netflix Stock#Advertising#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Wall Street Journal#Variety#J P Morgan Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
220K+
Followers
107K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy