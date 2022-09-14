ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 2

Derek De Young
3d ago

Someone tell me what COVID is cause it still hasn't been isolated in a human being yet.

4
24/7 Wall St.

The Country With the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected 608 million people and killed 6.5 million since the start of its spread in late 2019. According to nearly all experts, these numbers are low. Counts may be low by 50% or more, particularly in nations without sophisticated national data collection systems. The spread of COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

End of COVID pandemic is 'in sight' -WHO chief

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, his most optimistic outlook yet on the years-long health crisis which has killed over six million people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Managed Healthcare Executive

A Turning Point May be Near in the COVID-19 Pandemic

The "end is in sight" for the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of related deaths world-wide last week was the lowest reported since March 2020. The "end is in sight" for the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of related deaths world-wide last week was the lowest reported since March 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress

Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Health#Geneva#Linus Covid#General Health#U N#Who
Fortune

China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability

A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
CHINA
Fortune

The great RTO/WFH war means COVID is really over this fall

The latest loosened COVID guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the advent of Omicron boosters make it exceedingly clear: Employers that want workers to return to the office can demand it, and will. Social-distancing is no longer recommended—nor is quarantining if you’ve been in close...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

China extends coronavirus lockdown of megacity Chengdu indefinitely, with no end in sight to strict "zero-COVID" policy

Beijing — It's all starting to feel very familiar: A few COVID-19 cases pop up, local government officials announce a lockdown scheduled to last a few days, then more cases emerge — not many, but more — and the lockdown is extended for another few days. And then, as the people of Shanghai learned earlier this year, the restrictions are made indefinite.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Another New COVID Variant Is Spreading – Here’s What We Know About Omicron BA.4.6

BA.4.6, a subvariant of the omicron COVID variant which has been quickly gaining traction in the US, is now confirmed to be spreading in the UK. The latest briefing document on COVID variants from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that during the week beginning August 14, BA.4.6 accounted for 3.3 percent of samples in the UK. It has since grown to make up around 9 percent of sequenced cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No sighting in northern Philippines of Chinese rocket debris

Officials have warned of potential danger to aircraft and ships of debris from a new Chinese rocket launch that may fall in northern Philippine waters, authorities said Thursday, adding no debris has been sighted so far.The Philippine Space Agency said China’s Long March 7A rocket was launched Tuesday night from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan island. That prompted the agency to notify Philippine authorities before China’s rocket launch of potential danger in two offshore areas, where the debris could crash down based on estimates.The possible “drop zones” were 71 kilometers (44 miles) off Burgos town in Ilocos...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
