Derek De Young
3d ago
Someone tell me what COVID is cause it still hasn't been isolated in a human being yet.
4
The Country With the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World
Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected 608 million people and killed 6.5 million since the start of its spread in late 2019. According to nearly all experts, these numbers are low. Counts may be low by 50% or more, particularly in nations without sophisticated national data collection systems. The spread of COVID-19...
End of COVID pandemic is 'in sight' -WHO chief
Sept 14 (Reuters) - The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, his most optimistic outlook yet on the years-long health crisis which has killed over six million people.
Managed Healthcare Executive
A Turning Point May be Near in the COVID-19 Pandemic
The "end is in sight" for the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of related deaths world-wide last week was the lowest reported since March 2020. The "end is in sight" for the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of related deaths world-wide last week was the lowest reported since March 2020.
Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress
Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability
A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
The great RTO/WFH war means COVID is really over this fall
The latest loosened COVID guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the advent of Omicron boosters make it exceedingly clear: Employers that want workers to return to the office can demand it, and will. Social-distancing is no longer recommended—nor is quarantining if you’ve been in close...
China extends coronavirus lockdown of megacity Chengdu indefinitely, with no end in sight to strict "zero-COVID" policy
Beijing — It's all starting to feel very familiar: A few COVID-19 cases pop up, local government officials announce a lockdown scheduled to last a few days, then more cases emerge — not many, but more — and the lockdown is extended for another few days. And then, as the people of Shanghai learned earlier this year, the restrictions are made indefinite.
msn.com
Is COVID's end in sight? "We're going to live with the virus," expert says
The director of the World Health Organization said this week that "the end is in sight" for the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus said although he believes the U.S. is "at the end of the pandemic," COVID-19 is not necessarily "over." "I do think COVID-19 is...
Take whatever COVID booster you can get, says head of EU drugs watchdog
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - People in Europe should take whatever COVID-19 booster is available to them in the coming months, Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said in a Reuters Next Newsmaker interview ahead of an expected autumn rise in infections.
Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat on the African continent given low vaccination rates, the acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.
Hundreds of Americans Will Die From COVID Today
Over the past week, an average of 491 Americans have died of COVID each day, according to data compiled by The New York Times. The week before, the number was 382. The week before that, 494. And so on. For the past five months or so, the United States has...
Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December
Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
Scientists say that inhaled and nasal vaccines may be needed to beat Omicron. China just approved the world’s first inhaled one
Cansino Biologics' inhaled vaccine appeared more effective in clinical trials than China's other jabs.
Norovirus warning as cases 49% higher than average as schools go back – the 6 signs to know
SCHOOLS and care homes have reported a rising number of norovirus cases, as kids head back to the classroom. Cases of virus, sometimes know as the winter vomiting bug, are 49 per cent higher that what is expected of this time of year. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported...
IFLScience
Another New COVID Variant Is Spreading – Here’s What We Know About Omicron BA.4.6
BA.4.6, a subvariant of the omicron COVID variant which has been quickly gaining traction in the US, is now confirmed to be spreading in the UK. The latest briefing document on COVID variants from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that during the week beginning August 14, BA.4.6 accounted for 3.3 percent of samples in the UK. It has since grown to make up around 9 percent of sequenced cases.
No sighting in northern Philippines of Chinese rocket debris
Officials have warned of potential danger to aircraft and ships of debris from a new Chinese rocket launch that may fall in northern Philippine waters, authorities said Thursday, adding no debris has been sighted so far.The Philippine Space Agency said China’s Long March 7A rocket was launched Tuesday night from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan island. That prompted the agency to notify Philippine authorities before China’s rocket launch of potential danger in two offshore areas, where the debris could crash down based on estimates.The possible “drop zones” were 71 kilometers (44 miles) off Burgos town in Ilocos...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
The Most Powerful Person in the World Is China's President
While China's economy overtook all others, Xi Jinping consolidated power as no leader since Mao
PHOTOS: Drought consumes China's most vital waterway, revealing historic structures and riverbeds
Central China has been hit by a two-month heatwave that's now snowballing into a power and economic crisis.
