‘Cheer’ star’s father shot after entering wrong apartment in Arkansas
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
Kait 8
TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” winter tour rolls into the Natural State. Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will perform Friday, Dec. 9, at the arena in North...
Family comes together to search for missing Jacksonville man
Since Sunday night, family members of 36-year-old Marcus Williams from Jacksonville have formed search parties in North Little Rock after he was last seen on his dirt bike.
KATV
Jacksonville Mom warns women about the dangers of tube tying after child birth
JACKSONVILLE- KATV — Since the Roe V. Wade overturn, woman across the country are searching for preventative measures in unplanned pregnancies. For Arkansas women, there are a few options still on the table, but are they safe?. One Jacksonville woman decided, after having her last baby three years ago,...
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
LRPD: Saturday morning homicide happened inside Taco Bell on John Barrow
One person is dead after homicide in Little Rock early Saturday morning.
New business combines cats and coffee in Conway
CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you. Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow. Owner Shelby Blacksmith said...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
After eight years, Stuttgart teen Cassie Compton’s disappearance remains a mystery
It has been eight years since Cassie Compton disappeared without a trace. Compton was 15 when she went missing. She was last heard from on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, the day after attending the Arkansas County Demolition Derby with a friend in DeWitt. At the time of her disappearance, Cassie...
Affidavit: Arkansas man said he was Jesus & Satan before cutting his leg off in front of child
Court documents are sharing grim details after deputies said an Arkansas man amputated his own leg in front of his young child.
Pulaski County prosecutor declines to bring charges in death of Little Rock man during December arrest
Neither a Pulaski County deputy nor Little Rock police will face charges after the December arrest of a Little Rock man ended with his death.
Thyroid cancer: What to know about the illness Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ announcement Friday of a thyroid cancer diagnosis raised numerous questions about the illness and its treatment.
Cabot police search for missing teenager
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
Arkansas political figures respond to Sarah Huckabee Sanders cancer news
The announcement of a cancer diagnosis from Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday brought a range of reactions from Arkansas lawmakers and politicians.
LRPD: Suicide investigation becomes homicide arrest
Little Rock police investigating a death as a possible suicide have now determined that it was a homicide with an arrest made Wednesday.
Arkansas man gets 25-year federal sentence for 2021 shooting, chase
A Little Rock man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of a 2021 Arkansas shooting.
Arkansas LGBTQ group cancels minor league baseball event after drag queen denied first pitch
A Central Arkansas LGBTQ advocacy group canceled its participation in an Arkansas Travelers game Thursday after the team did not allow a drag queen to throw the first pitch, the organization said in a Facebook post. Central Arkansas Pride was set to host its second Out Days, in which members...
KATV
1 shot Friday night near North Little Rock; 2 suspects in custody
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting Friday night in the McAlmont community near North Little Rock, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. According to the PCSO, a male victim was suffering from a gunshot...
UCA professor gave bonus points for fake positive reviews of Conway remodeling company
A UCA professor admitted he offered students bonus points to leave fake reviews for a local Conway remodeling company. The story was first published by "The Echo," UCA's student newspaper.
KTEN.com
Arkansas woman dies in McCurtain County crash
Marker locates site of fatal accident west of Broken Bow on September 14, 2022. (Google Maps) McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on crash near Broken Bow, Oklahoma, early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a GMC sport utility vehicle driven by...
