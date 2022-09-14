ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Kait 8

TSO bringing "Ghosts of Christmas Eve" to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its "Ghosts of Christmas Eve" winter tour rolls into the Natural State. Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will perform Friday, Dec. 9, at the arena in North...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas State
THV11

New business combines cats and coffee in Conway

CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you. Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow. Owner Shelby Blacksmith said...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Cabot police search for missing teenager

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
CABOT, AR
KTEN.com

Arkansas woman dies in McCurtain County crash

Marker locates site of fatal accident west of Broken Bow on September 14, 2022. (Google Maps) McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on crash near Broken Bow, Oklahoma, early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a GMC sport utility vehicle driven by...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

