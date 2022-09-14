Read full article on original website
2 shot during argument outside of IRC home, deputies say
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two people were both injured after firing shots at each other during an argument outside of a residence Saturday, deputies said. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 2 p.m. at the home in the 4800 block of 61st Court. The individuals, including one who was the homeowner, got into a verbal altercation earlier in the yard, sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight
BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
Homeowner and tenant shoot each other in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, at 2 p.m. today a homeowner and tenant shot each other during an argument outside of their home. Both of them were shot and taken to Lawnwood Medical Center. One of the shooters was identified as the homeowner. Detectives and...
2 people shoot each other during fight in Indian River County
Two people were shot after opening fire on each other during an argument outside a house near Vero Beach Saturday.
Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection
BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
Suspect, 18, arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting in June that claimed the life of a woman.
Coconut Creek Man Purposely Hit 2 Victims With Car During Assault
A Coconut Creek man was arrested earlier this month for purposely hitting two men with his car during a domestic violence assault, then reversing and trying to hit them again, court records show. Anthony Tomasino, 46, of the 2000 block of Northwest 42nd Ave., carried out the vehicular attack on...
Unhappy customer accused of beating contractor with bat
A South Florida man unhappy with the remodeling job in his apartment attacked the contract who did the work with a baseball bat and held him against his will until he agreed to a refund.
Unseen and inattentive: Sergeant accused of neglecting search for missing 12-year-old boy
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting a fast start is important for law enforcement, but a sergeant with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was accused of hanging out at home “for approximately 30 minutes into a priority call” — and it didn’t get much better after that.
Deputy 'seriously injured' after car smashes through Jensen Beach physical therapy office
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A detective was seriously injured after a car smashed through the front of a Jensen Beach physical therapy facility Thursday. Martin County Sheriff's Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Spence was undergoing physical therapy for his knee, which he previously hurt twice while on duty. The crash happened...
Shots fired in IRC causes temporary road closure
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Gunfire caused a temporary shutdown in Indian River County. The shots where fired in the area of 38th Avenue, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Parts of 38th Avenue were shut down temporarily while investigators were on scene. No one was...
Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
Crash near Freedom Shores Elementary sends one person to hospital
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boynton Beach on Friday morning. The crash happened near Freedom Shores Elementary and caused parts of Hypoluxo Road to close west of Congress Avenue. Video shared with CBS12 News shows a car on...
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
Lost voices of fentanyl: A Lake Worth Beach mother's heartbreak
A Lake Worth Beach mother lost her daughter, Jenny, to a fentanyl overdose in April 2020, and wants the public to understand just how deadly the drug is.
Police say drugs mixed with fentanyl are a big concern
Port St. Lucie, FL/CBS12 News — Port St. Lucie Police say they're seeing more and more fentanyl on the street. In the wee hours Friday morning September 16, Port St. Lucie Police arrested a couple on drug and weapons charges, and police say they are part of a scourge hitting this city, involving people who are selling cocaine and other illegal narcotics mixed with fentanyl.
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
Florida teen caught on camera in ‘violent robbery’ of 79-year-old woman, police say
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the 'violent robbery' of a 79-year-old woman in West Palm Beach.
UPDATE: Missing South Florida Firefighter Found Safe
27-year old Giovanni Hart was last seen at his home in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday night.
Man from Boynton Beach dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys
BOYNTONBEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boynton Beach man died while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada on Sept. 16. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, lost consciousness. Jeanniton was struggling in the water around 1:23 p.m. when a good Samaritan picked him...
