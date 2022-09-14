ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
veronews.com

2 shot during argument outside of IRC home, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two people were both injured after firing shots at each other during an argument outside of a residence Saturday, deputies said. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 2 p.m. at the home in the 4800 block of 61st Court. The individuals, including one who was the homeowner, got into a verbal altercation earlier in the yard, sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight

BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
BELLE GLADE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach Daily News

Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection

BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek Man Purposely Hit 2 Victims With Car During Assault

A Coconut Creek man was arrested earlier this month for purposely hitting two men with his car during a domestic violence assault, then reversing and trying to hit them again, court records show. Anthony Tomasino, 46, of the 2000 block of Northwest 42nd Ave., carried out the vehicular attack on...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Markham
cw34.com

Shots fired in IRC causes temporary road closure

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Gunfire caused a temporary shutdown in Indian River County. The shots where fired in the area of 38th Avenue, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Parts of 38th Avenue were shut down temporarily while investigators were on scene. No one was...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Hit-and-run driver identified after five months of searching in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The person involved in a hit-and-run in April has finally been caught by deputies. On Sept. 9, the Martin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition who was tied to hit-and-run from last April on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police say drugs mixed with fentanyl are a big concern

Port St. Lucie, FL/CBS12 News — Port St. Lucie Police say they're seeing more and more fentanyl on the street. In the wee hours Friday morning September 16, Port St. Lucie Police arrested a couple on drug and weapons charges, and police say they are part of a scourge hitting this city, involving people who are selling cocaine and other illegal narcotics mixed with fentanyl.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cw34.com

Abandoned building burns in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man from Boynton Beach dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

BOYNTONBEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boynton Beach man died while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada on Sept. 16. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, lost consciousness. Jeanniton was struggling in the water around 1:23 p.m. when a good Samaritan picked him...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy