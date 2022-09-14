ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Murder at the Howard Johnson’s at Cider Mill

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdHrR_0hvbGzzt00

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A local theater company is inviting the community to sit back, relax and have a BLAST.

Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier, or BLAST, is starting its second full season of shows at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott this weekend.

Its first production is “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” a comedy about a love triangle involving a middle aged woman who has an affair with her dentist.

BLAST Artistic Director Rob Egan says the play has a lot of nostalgia for the late 1970’s.

And despite the title, Egan says it’s more humor than homicide.

“We have 3 really great comedic actors who understand the timing and the nuance that goes into creating those special funny moments so that people can laugh and enjoy. And it’s just a good night out.”

BLAST is offering a theater experience the same as the Cider Mill Playhouse of old, with table seating and snacks, alcohol and soft drinks available.

And, for as long as the neighboring Cider Mill is open, fresh cider and doughnuts.

Murder at the Howard Johnson’s runs Friday through Sunday this weekend and next with showtimes at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at cidermillstage.com .

BLAST is planning 7 productions this season which runs through next June, including the 43rd staging of Cider Mill’s classic rendition of “A Christmas Carol.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Endicott, NY
Endicott, NY
Sports
NewsChannel 36

Hundreds flock to Corning for Harvest Fest 2022

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Harvest Fest 2022 officially arrived in Corning this weekend. Dozens of vendors came out to Market Street to leave their mark on the community. Dozens of vendors lined up in Downtown Corning's Gaffer District with a variety of fall-themed goods. People could enjoy farm-to-table foods, baked goods, wines, carnival snacks, and a huge selection of hand-crafted products. The event brings the community together to celebrate the beginning of Fall.
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#A Christmas Carol#Theater Company#Performing#Musical Theater#Wivt#The Cider Mill Stage#Cider Mill Playhouse#Cider Mill#Nexstar Media Inc
ithaca.com

Deep Dive Wants To Become “Feeder” Venue

Deep Dive is a new club opening on Taughannock Boulevard in the space formerly known as The Dock. The Ithaca Times spoke to the Deep Dive’s T.J. Schaper, a few weeks before it opened its doors. Ithaca Times: I went to an open mic night in high school when...
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Waffle Frolic will close October 15th, the Ithaca Commons eatery says

Open since 2010 in a two-story café space at the heart of the Ithaca Commons, Waffle Frolic has featured all things waffle, from waffles topped with bananas, maple syrup, chocolate chips, or fresh berries to cinnamon roll waffles, bacon and egg waffles, even fried chicken and waffles. The popular eatery announced this morning they’re closing their doors on October 15th.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

New Diner to Open on Utica St

A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
HAMILTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
WATERTOWN, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy