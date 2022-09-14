Murder at the Howard Johnson’s at Cider Mill

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A local theater company is inviting the community to sit back, relax and have a BLAST.

Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier, or BLAST, is starting its second full season of shows at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott this weekend.

Its first production is “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” a comedy about a love triangle involving a middle aged woman who has an affair with her dentist.

BLAST Artistic Director Rob Egan says the play has a lot of nostalgia for the late 1970’s.

And despite the title, Egan says it’s more humor than homicide.

“We have 3 really great comedic actors who understand the timing and the nuance that goes into creating those special funny moments so that people can laugh and enjoy. And it’s just a good night out.”

BLAST is offering a theater experience the same as the Cider Mill Playhouse of old, with table seating and snacks, alcohol and soft drinks available.

And, for as long as the neighboring Cider Mill is open, fresh cider and doughnuts.

Murder at the Howard Johnson’s runs Friday through Sunday this weekend and next with showtimes at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at cidermillstage.com .

BLAST is planning 7 productions this season which runs through next June, including the 43rd staging of Cider Mill’s classic rendition of “A Christmas Carol.”

