Ogunquit, ME

103.7 WCYY

All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Portland, Maine, Returns This November

Just because the subways aren’t working down in Boston doesn’t mean you can’t have a locomotive adventure right here in New England. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Fire Damages Nearly 200-Year-Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine

On Saturday morning, a fire heavily damaged a family's antique store that had been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m., sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
OGUNQUIT, ME
103.7 WCYY

30 of the Best Mouth-Watering Breakfast Sandwiches in Greater Portland

The breakfast sandwich is the best way to start your day. In researching where the best breakfast sandwiches are in Greater Portland, I found so many places I need to try! Thanks to Reddit fans of breakfast sandwiches, most of the places listed are in Portland. One thing is for sure, I have a lot of catching up to do because nothing beats a good breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect way to get all your favorite things in convenient to-go packaging...bread! Or croissant, bagel, focaccia - so many options. Have you heard of pancake buns? Keep reading. Are you a sausage fan? Bacon? Ham? Or just veggie?
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes

I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Shinedown Go Fishing Before Their Big Show in Gilford, New Hampshire

The rock band Shinedown has been on the road touring the country for the better part of the last six months. Any band that hits the road that hard and for that long are always searching for those quiet days and moments of zen away from the rock 'n roll lifestyle. As Shinedown shared on Facebook Thursday afternoon, some of that zen was found on a quiet lake in New Hampshire.
GILFORD, NH
103.7 WCYY

WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
HAMPTON, NH
94.3 WCYY

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Help Kevin Get Off the Roof in Saco to Benefit STRIVE

Kevin Fitzpatrick has been an active STRIVE volunteer for 15 years. His dedication to this wonderful organization that helps tweens, teens, and young adults ages 11 to 24 with developmental disabilities, is so high it reaches the rooftops. Literally. Once again this year, Kevin has climbed on top of the...
SACO, ME
Portland, ME
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

