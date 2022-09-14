Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Top Gun Portland: Fighter Jets Make an Appearance at the Jetport
"That's right, Ice. I am dangerous..." It's not every day we get to see some of the military's sophisticated weapons of badassery, especially since Brunswick Naval Air Station has closed. However, every once in a while we get a glimpse or two. Portland played the role of the "danger zone"...
Old School Bus Transformed by Maine Graffiti Artist Into the 207 Fashion Bus Mobile Thrift Store
Mike Rich is a graffiti artist, but he's not tagging buildings or railroad cars. He's a professional graffiti artist in Maine who is hired to create amazing works of art on buildings, walls and even ugly metal utility boxes. Mike latest project however is a unique one. He has turned...
Despite the Happy Face, This Dog is Lost in Kittery. Can You Help Find Her Home?
This sweet girl was picked up by the York Police recently. She was running down North Village Road. She does not have a microchip or collar. She is being well cared for at the Kittery Animal Hospital. I have such respect for those that work with animals. This hospital in...
All Aboard: Polar Express Train Ride in Portland, Maine, Returns This November
Just because the subways aren’t working down in Boston doesn’t mean you can’t have a locomotive adventure right here in New England. This holiday season, Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad and Museum is presenting the 14th annual Polar Express Train Ride, sponsored by Central Maine Power and US Cellular, starting at Portland's Ocean Gateway Marine Terminal and ending – where else – at the North Pole.
Fire Damages Nearly 200-Year-Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine
On Saturday morning, a fire heavily damaged a family's antique store that had been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m., sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
30 of the Best Mouth-Watering Breakfast Sandwiches in Greater Portland
The breakfast sandwich is the best way to start your day. In researching where the best breakfast sandwiches are in Greater Portland, I found so many places I need to try! Thanks to Reddit fans of breakfast sandwiches, most of the places listed are in Portland. One thing is for sure, I have a lot of catching up to do because nothing beats a good breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect way to get all your favorite things in convenient to-go packaging...bread! Or croissant, bagel, focaccia - so many options. Have you heard of pancake buns? Keep reading. Are you a sausage fan? Bacon? Ham? Or just veggie?
Maine’s First Ski Resort Restores Its Original Name After 30 Years
First it was the 1st ski resort in the entire country, New England's Suicide Six ski resort in Vermont, that just changed its name after 86 years. Now a month after that, here we are in Maine where Shawnee Peak, Maine's first ski resort is no more, at least in name.
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes
I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
Shinedown Go Fishing Before Their Big Show in Gilford, New Hampshire
The rock band Shinedown has been on the road touring the country for the better part of the last six months. Any band that hits the road that hard and for that long are always searching for those quiet days and moments of zen away from the rock 'n roll lifestyle. As Shinedown shared on Facebook Thursday afternoon, some of that zen was found on a quiet lake in New Hampshire.
WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
A Chilling Look Back 21 Years Later: Tracing the Path of the 9/11 Hijackers Through Maine
With the 21st anniversary of 9/11 this weekend, it is still unbelievable to think that two of the hijackers and terrorists spent their final hours amongst us. How scary to think that pure evil was right here, going to our Walmart, getting directions at our gas stations, and eating at our Pizza Hut.
A Maine Distillery’s Award for Best Gin of the Year Comes With a Cute Story
Maine was recently internationally recognized for having the best gin in the world for the year 2022. Bimini Coconut Gin from Round Turn Distilling in Biddeford was declared Gin of the Year at the New Orleans Spirit Competition in July. The NOSC is an international spirits competition with a mission...
Food, Beer, Music, and Fun in Kittery, Maine, to Close Out Its 375th Birthday
Are you ready to send Kittery, Maine's 375th Happy Birthday Celebration out with one final cheers? What fun Kittery has had celebrating this milestone, and now they're closing out this year's birthday celebrations with the Taste of Kittery. It's the 2nd annual event, so building on it and making it a staple of Seacoast events for September is a must.
Did You Know a Charming Plant Shop in Portland, Maine Has a Happy Hour With Booze?
I walk by a local plant shop every time I walk to and from work in Portland’s Old Port and always smile at the creative signs outside of the store. There seems to be a newfound love of plants in my generation so I thought the idea of a modern plant shop in the heart of the city was cute and smart.
5 Things I Learned From New Hampshire Native Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler will perform in his hometown of Manchester on Saturday, October 22. As someone who grew up in New Hampshire in the '90s, Mr. Sandler was a huge influence. So, in honor of his return to the Granite State, here are Five Things I Learned From Adam Sandler:. Dress...
National Recognition for Portland Restaurant Named One of 50 Best New Establishments
A popular Portland restaurant received major accolades and was named on a very exclusive list. The food magazine Bon Appetit has named Regards as one of the 50 best new restaurants in the nation. The Portland restaurant, located in the Art's District, joins a list of establishments from across the country.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Help Kevin Get Off the Roof in Saco to Benefit STRIVE
Kevin Fitzpatrick has been an active STRIVE volunteer for 15 years. His dedication to this wonderful organization that helps tweens, teens, and young adults ages 11 to 24 with developmental disabilities, is so high it reaches the rooftops. Literally. Once again this year, Kevin has climbed on top of the...
Hey Students: Portland’s Public Market House Wants to Feed You
The best part of working in Monument Square here in Portland is the endless options for lunch. This is actually a blessing and a curse because even when I pack my own lunch to act in a budget-friendly manner, I still find myself itching to go into one of the many local eateries within walking distance.
