New Iberia, LA

brproud.com

Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

79th Sugarcane Festival Event Schedule for September 22-25th

The weather is getting better and that makes it perfect timing for the 79th New Iberia Sugarcane Festival to take place on September 22-25, 2022. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family then this is the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great things about your community.
NEW IBERIA, LA
New Iberia, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Iberia, LA
KPEL 96.5

NEW IBERIA: Roundabouts Coming Up Near Highway 90

More roundabouts for Acadiana, this time in New Iberia. KATC TV3 is reporting that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began work this week on two brand new roundabouts in Iberia Parish. The roundabouts will be built on either side of Highway 90 at its intersection with Louisiana Highway...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week

Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
BROUSSARD, LA
#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Iberia#Volunteers#Festival#City Hall#Chee
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Pumpkin Patches for the 2022 Fall Season

The Fall season isn't just about haunted houses and spooky decorations. One family fun activity that is a blast for the kids and great for family pictures is going to the pumpkin patch. If this is something that you are looking forward to doing with your family, there are a...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafayettetravel.com

Opelousas Church Fires Remembered Through Dance

PASA, Lafayette Travel, and St. Landry Parish Tourism partner to present “Sacred Spaces?”. Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA), in conjunction with the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD), Lafayette Travel, and St. Landry Parish Tourism, presents the world premiere of "Sacred Spaces?," taking place Saturday, September 17 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, CO.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 7-13

RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million. GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million. SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

