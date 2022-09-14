Read full article on original website
1st ever Acadiana Eats Festival coming to Scott on Oct. 29
Every week, KLFY's Gerald Gruenig brings Acadiana's best restaurants to you on Acadiana Eats. Now it's your chance to go to all the restaurants at once -- in one free event. Allons, manger Acadiana!
brproud.com
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
79th Sugarcane Festival Event Schedule for September 22-25th
The weather is getting better and that makes it perfect timing for the 79th New Iberia Sugarcane Festival to take place on September 22-25, 2022. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family then this is the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great things about your community.
Crumbl Cookies Announces Opening Date of First Lafayette Location
Crumbl Cookies' first location in Lafayette has announced its opening date.
Several Acadiana Animal Shelters Offering Free Adoptions This Weekend
If you are looking to adopt your family's next best furry friend, then this weekend is your perfect opportunity to do so.
NEW IBERIA: Roundabouts Coming Up Near Highway 90
More roundabouts for Acadiana, this time in New Iberia. KATC TV3 is reporting that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began work this week on two brand new roundabouts in Iberia Parish. The roundabouts will be built on either side of Highway 90 at its intersection with Louisiana Highway...
KLFY’s Passe Partout turns 65 years old [Video]
It was 1957 when Lafayette and Acadiana's first morning show went on the air, but it wasn't until 1962 that it became known as "Passe Partout."
Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 Announces New Hours of Operation—Will Close 3 Days Per Week
Celebrity Theatres 10 announced it will be closing multiple days per week as new hours of operation have gone into effect at the Broussard movie theater. The theater made the announcement via its official Facebook page yesterday (Sep. 14) saying their new hours of operation are effective immediately. Celebrity Theatres Broussard 10 will now be closed three days per week.
Man dies following shooting on Fitzgerald Drive; teen arrested
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Martin Luther King Dr.
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
A New Iberia man is dead after Louisiana State Police Troop I said his 18-wheeler went off the roadway along Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish this morning, Sept. 16.
Louisiana Pumpkin Patches for the 2022 Fall Season
The Fall season isn't just about haunted houses and spooky decorations. One family fun activity that is a blast for the kids and great for family pictures is going to the pumpkin patch. If this is something that you are looking forward to doing with your family, there are a...
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
Youngsville Police Host ‘National Night Out’ on October 4th, 2022
New to the Youngsville area and looking to meet people?. Do you have children who would love to get up close and personal with first responder vehicles?. Want to have a better community through building relationships with your local police department?. If the answer is "Yes" to any of the...
Acadian Ear, Nose, Throat and Facial Aesthetics: ‘anything the big cities have’
After much consideration, Camellia Ear, Nose and Throat is now Acadian Ear, Nose, Throat and Facial Aesthetics following a merger between the two.
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
Lafayette neighborhood residents meet with police to express crime concerns
Concerns over the recent crime spree in their neighborhood forced the residents in the area to meet with police.
lafayettetravel.com
Opelousas Church Fires Remembered Through Dance
PASA, Lafayette Travel, and St. Landry Parish Tourism partner to present “Sacred Spaces?”. Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA), in conjunction with the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance (CPRD), Lafayette Travel, and St. Landry Parish Tourism, presents the world premiere of "Sacred Spaces?," taking place Saturday, September 17 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, CO.
NOLA.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
Unidentified Flying Object Meet-Up, Forum Planned in Lafayette for September 22
A UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) Meet-up will be taking place in Lafayette on September 22, 2022. If you are a UFO enthusiast, you will find yourself in like company at this gathering of those who believe. The event is being put on by the former director of the Mutual Unidentified...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 7-13
RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million. GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million. SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch...
