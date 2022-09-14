Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Northwest Georgia homes flooded for two weeks
It’s been nearly two weeks since record rain fell in Chattooga and Floyd counties causing widespread flooding to homes and businesses. While some are working to clean up, others say they are just now able to get to their homes as the water refused to subside.
wrganews.com
Ground broken for freestanding emergency department in Chattooga County
September 15, 2022–10:55 a.m. State, local, and Atrium Health officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, celebrated the groundbreaking Tuesday for Atrium Health Floyd’s freestanding emergency department (FSED) in Trion. The facility will provide 24/7 emergency care to residents of Summerville, Trion, Lyerly, Menlo, and surrounding communities. The $18.4 million...
fox5atlanta.com
Families struggling to recover after historic flooding in northwest Georgia
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been nearly two weeks since record rain fell in Chattooga and Floyd counties causing widespread flooding to homes and businesses. While some are working to clean up others say they are just able to get to their homes as the water refused to subside.
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase Out of Georgia Enters Cherokee County Saturday Morning
A high-speed chase out of northwest Georgia involving a white Chevy pickup, entered Cherokee County around 7:00am Saturday. The subject driving the vehicle had three felony warrants out for his arrest,. Cherokee County authorities joined the chase, and that suspect led them down County Roads 16, 22, 155 and 472,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Coroner Releases Name of Driver Fatally Injured in Friday Morning Accident on County Road 1
Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald has informed WEIS Radio that the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in an early morning accident taking place on County Road 1 – was fatally injured. McDonald pronounced Christopher Scott Mullins, age 47 from Collinsville dead at the scene. We had reports of an...
weisradio.com
Statement from Cherokee County Coroner Regarding Fatality and Thursday Morning Auto Accident on County Road 115
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover which took place in Cherokee County at approximately 6:45 Thursday morning roughly one mile off of Highway 9. Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald has informed WEIS Radio that the driver of the vehicle has been declared deceased, issuing the following statement:
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5atlanta.com
3 children injured in Pickens County school bus crash, trooper say
JASPER, Ga. - Officials say there were only minor injuries aboard a Pickens County school bus that was struck by another vehicle. It happened in front of the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at the curve off Chamber Street onto Birch, just before the railway bridge. Troopers with the Georgia State...
donalsonvillenews.com
Rome City Schools name Dr. Eric L. Holland Superintendent
In a unanimous vote by the Rome Board of Education, Dr. Eric. L. Holland has been named Superintendent Of Rome City Schools, effective September 3, 2022. Holland, an educator with 23 years of experience, most recently served as Principal of Rome High School in Rome, Ga. and Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga.
thecitymenus.com
Activity Spotted at the former Lin’s Garden in Villa Rica
Crews were spotted at the former Lin’s Garden in Villa Rica sprucing up the interior with paint. Many of our readers sent a few news tips over the weekend about movement taking place at 737 West Bankhead Highway. It was confirmed today by various sources that Taqueria Tapatio’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant will be relocating in the near future.
WXIA 11 Alive
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies looking to identify suspect in Cherokee County auto break-in
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching a suspect accused of breaking and entering a vehicle. Deputies shared a photo of a man and a motorcycle asking for help identifying the suspect. In the photo, the man is wearing a camouflage baseball hat, gray T-shirt, and...
WTVCFOX
Recognize him? Person of interest sought for shooting investigation in Catoosa County
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a person of interest in a recent shooting in Rossville. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Facebook page says the incident happened on September 8th on Nawaka Avenue in Rossville. CCSO says a man was...
wrganews.com
Hung jury on five counts in Lanham murder trial
September 15, 2022–8:05 a.m. A Chattooga County Jury brought back two guilty verdicts but was not able to come to a consensus on five other charges against a Chattooga County woman accused of murdering her husband five years ago. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader told WZQZ News on Wednesday...
Polk Jail report – Thursday, September 15, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, September 15, 2022 report below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
Authorities Still Searching for Missing 14 Year Old Cherokee County Girl
Cherokee County authorities are still trying to determine the whereabouts of Daylesi Mendez, who left her residence on the night of September 9th (2022). The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Mendez HAS BEEN IN CONTACT with family members since that time. Anyone having information regarding her current location is...
fox5atlanta.com
Veteran police officer training to be Georgia State Patrol trooper dies during workout
ROME, Ga - Cadet Patrick Dupree's family says his goal was to be a Georgia State Patrol trooper and eventually work in the aviation unit. He was well on his way to achieving that goal when he died. Shanna Dupree says her husband, Patrick, was a walking angel on earth.
weisradio.com
Woman Claims Bank Gave Her Counterfeit Money
Summerville Police were called to a local bank recently, after a woman became irate in the drive-through. The woman claimed that Truist Bank had given her phony money, after she had conducted a previous transaction. The complainant showed the responding officer a fake $100 bill which she stated the bank...
Man with knife shot, killed after confronting Cobb officers, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man in Cobb County has died after being shot by a Cobb County police officer on Wednesday night, officials confirmed. Officers were called to a home on Sandtown Road in an unincorporated area of Marietta at 8:15 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.
Comments / 0