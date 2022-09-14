ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Northwest Georgia homes flooded for two weeks

It’s been nearly two weeks since record rain fell in Chattooga and Floyd counties causing widespread flooding to homes and businesses. While some are working to clean up, others say they are just now able to get to their homes as the water refused to subside.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Ground broken for freestanding emergency department in Chattooga County

September 15, 2022–10:55 a.m. State, local, and Atrium Health officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, celebrated the groundbreaking Tuesday for Atrium Health Floyd’s freestanding emergency department (FSED) in Trion. The facility will provide 24/7 emergency care to residents of Summerville, Trion, Lyerly, Menlo, and surrounding communities. The $18.4 million...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Statement from Cherokee County Coroner Regarding Fatality and Thursday Morning Auto Accident on County Road 115

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover which took place in Cherokee County at approximately 6:45 Thursday morning roughly one mile off of Highway 9. Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald has informed WEIS Radio that the driver of the vehicle has been declared deceased, issuing the following statement:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

3 children injured in Pickens County school bus crash, trooper say

JASPER, Ga. - Officials say there were only minor injuries aboard a Pickens County school bus that was struck by another vehicle. It happened in front of the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at the curve off Chamber Street onto Birch, just before the railway bridge. Troopers with the Georgia State...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
donalsonvillenews.com

Rome City Schools name Dr. Eric L. Holland Superintendent

In a unanimous vote by the Rome Board of Education, Dr. Eric. L. Holland has been named Superintendent Of Rome City Schools, effective September 3, 2022. Holland, an educator with 23 years of experience, most recently served as Principal of Rome High School in Rome, Ga. and Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga.
ROME, GA
thecitymenus.com

Activity Spotted at the former Lin’s Garden in Villa Rica

Crews were spotted at the former Lin’s Garden in Villa Rica sprucing up the interior with paint. Many of our readers sent a few news tips over the weekend about movement taking place at 737 West Bankhead Highway. It was confirmed today by various sources that Taqueria Tapatio’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant will be relocating in the near future.
VILLA RICA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Hung jury on five counts in Lanham murder trial

September 15, 2022–8:05 a.m. A Chattooga County Jury brought back two guilty verdicts but was not able to come to a consensus on five other charges against a Chattooga County woman accused of murdering her husband five years ago. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader told WZQZ News on Wednesday...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Woman Claims Bank Gave Her Counterfeit Money

Summerville Police were called to a local bank recently, after a woman became irate in the drive-through. The woman claimed that Truist Bank had given her phony money, after she had conducted a previous transaction. The complainant showed the responding officer a fake $100 bill which she stated the bank...
SUMMERVILLE, GA

