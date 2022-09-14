Read full article on original website
West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he has signed the abortion bill passed in the West Virginia Legislature on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The bill, which is meant to clarify the state’s abortion laws, calls for a ban of abortion with limited exceptions. These exceptions include non-viable fetuses, fetal anomalies and medical emergencies.
Vance holds 4-point lead over Ryan in Ohio Senate race: poll
(The Hill) — Republican J.D. Vance holds a four-point lead over Rep. Tim Ryan (D) in Ohio’s Senate race just over 50 days out from Election Day, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Friday. Vance leads Ryan 44 percent to 40 percent, which is...
West Virginia Days of Hope begins with prayers and walk
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Days of Hope weekend kicked off with an interfaith service at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, with clergy members from four different faiths speaking on four different parts of recovery—action, respect, compassion and hope. “We have to respect each...
Attorney General Morrisey Urges Visa, Mastercard and American Express to Reconsider Plans to Categorize Gun Shop Sales
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc. and American Express Inc. to reconsider their decision to apply a new merchant code to distinguish firearms purchases from other general merchandise sales. Morrisey sent letters to the companies’ CEOs. This decision appears...
