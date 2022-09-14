Read full article on original website
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
Guard Collapses Next To Queen’s Coffin During Livestream Of Lying In State
A royal guard watching over the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London suddenly collapsed, with the shock moment broadcast on a livestream of the late monarch’s lying in state. The black-clad guard was standing at the foot of the queen’s casket when he suddenly fell to the...
Sarah Ferguson joins ex-husband Prince Andrew at Queen’s memorial
Sarah Ferguson was spotted for the first time since her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week. The Duchess of York joined her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, on Friday to view floral tributes left for the late Queen outside Windsor Castle. Fergie, as she is affectionately known, praised her late...
Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Engagement Ring: Get the Look
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are many engagement rings that will go down in history as one of "the greats"—those that are forever memorialized online and in our memories. And when it comes to the royals, as we've seen time and time again, no celebrity engagement ring can infiltrate their distinction of "most iconic". Specifically, the engagement ring that Prince Philip once gave to Queen Elizabeth II is etched into history as a wedding staple.
Kate Middleton steps up to host world leaders with King Charles, Prince William and Queen Camilla
STATELY Kate turned skilful diplomat yesterday — charming world leaders at Buckingham Palace. The Princess of Wales put in a faultless performance alongside husband William as the couple helped welcome dignitaries attending the Queen’s funeral tomorrow. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla put on the lunch and reception...
King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate
When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
Prince Harry Probably 'Very Lonely' After Seeing The Cost Of Royal Exit Following Queen's Demise, Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry reportedly arranged his own travel to rush to Balmoral Castle to be with Queen Elizabeth II before she died, though he didn't make it. A royal expert claimed that not relying on other members of the royal family and seeing the cost of his exit made the controversial royal "very lonely."
‘Unusually tactile’ Prince William and Kate ‘etched with grief’ ahead of Queen’s funeral, body language pro says
IT'S usually Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who express their love for one another with public displays of affection. And while William, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Catherine rarely indulge in similar displays, they put on an "unusually tactile" appearance at the Army Training Centre Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, on Friday.
The Queen’s Eight Grandchildren Will Stand Side By Side At Her Lying-In-State Vigil
The Queen's eight grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin lying in state on Saturday evening, at King Charles III's request. The Prince of Wales will stand at the head and the Duke of Sussex at the foot. William will be flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of Anne, the Princess Royal; while Harry will be with the Duke of York's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Earl of Wessex's children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn will stand near the middle of their grandmother's coffin.
Queen Consort Camilla loses her footing as she leaves cathedral - but recovers perfectly as she battles through trip to Wales with a broken toe
People have lauded The Queen Consort after how she managed a minor slip with 'total class' in Cardiff today. Camilla was accompanying her husband King Charles III for a service of prayer at Llandaff Cathedral for the monarch's first visit to Cardiff, when she appeared to get her heel stuck and slip.
Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death
A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
The dazzling crown resting on top of the Queen’s coffin
The Queen's coffin is now lying in state in Westminster Hall having been escorted from Buckingham Palace by King Charles, Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals. On top of the coffin sits the Imperial State Crown, perhaps the most familiar item in the Crown Jewels - a priceless collection of tens of thousands of gemstones collected over the centuries by British kings and queens.
Harry, William, and Charles Are Still Feuding—Not Reuniting
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.That Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was so intricately planned for decades in advance that it would run like clockwork has long been a cliché of British Establishment life.Operation London Bridge, as the overarching plan has always been known, began to be sketched out from the first days of her reign in the 1950s.Yet on Thursday evening, less than four days before the most important state occasion seen in Britain in living memory, with the greatest assemblage of foreign heads...
Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
Queen Camilla's Expert Recovery After Stumbling on Heel During Wales Visit
Queen Camilla made an expert recovery from a shoe mishap while on her first visit to Wales as queen consort alongside her husband King Charles III on Friday, after her heel got stuck in a crack at Llandaff Cathedral. The royals traveled to Wales ahead of the state funeral of...
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Here's The Schedule For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The ceremony "will pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and Her Majesty's remarkable life of service," Buckingham Palace said.
Queen Elizabeth II Coffin Queue Becomes Longest In History, Mourners Waiting 24 Hours To Pay Respects To Monarch
It has reportedly become the longest queue in history, as tens of thousands of people continue to line up to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall. Images visible from space reveal the long line of people shuffling along the south bank of the river Thames, waiting up to 24 hours to bid farewell to their late monarch. There are reports that the queue now eclipses the previously longest ever documented waiting line – that of 30,000 Russians who waited to go inside the first McDonalds in the USSR, when it opened its...
‘Do you mind!’: rare occasions when the Queen’s temper frayed
Despite her long reign, the Queen had few outbursts to rival King Charles’s irritation with stationery
Body Language Expert Breaks Down Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Sandringham Visit to see Queen Elizabeth Tributes
A body language expert says when Prince William and Kate Middleton viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham on Sept. 15, they mirrored each other, however, 'anxiety' signs were present.
