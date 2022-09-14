ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Engagement Ring: Get the Look

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are many engagement rings that will go down in history as one of "the greats"—those that are forever memorialized online and in our memories. And when it comes to the royals, as we've seen time and time again, no celebrity engagement ring can infiltrate their distinction of "most iconic". Specifically, the engagement ring that Prince Philip once gave to Queen Elizabeth II is etched into history as a wedding staple.
The Atlantic

King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate

When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
Grazia

The Queen’s Eight Grandchildren Will Stand Side By Side At Her Lying-In-State Vigil

The Queen's eight grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin lying in state on Saturday evening, at King Charles III's request. The Prince of Wales will stand at the head and the Duke of Sussex at the foot. William will be flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of Anne, the Princess Royal; while Harry will be with the Duke of York's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Earl of Wessex's children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn will stand near the middle of their grandmother's coffin.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
BBC

The dazzling crown resting on top of the Queen’s coffin

The Queen's coffin is now lying in state in Westminster Hall having been escorted from Buckingham Palace by King Charles, Princes William and Harry, and other senior royals. On top of the coffin sits the Imperial State Crown, perhaps the most familiar item in the Crown Jewels - a priceless collection of tens of thousands of gemstones collected over the centuries by British kings and queens.
TheDailyBeast

Harry, William, and Charles Are Still Feuding—Not Reuniting

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.That Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was so intricately planned for decades in advance that it would run like clockwork has long been a cliché of British Establishment life.Operation London Bridge, as the overarching plan has always been known, began to be sketched out from the first days of her reign in the 1950s.Yet on Thursday evening, less than four days before the most important state occasion seen in Britain in living memory, with the greatest assemblage of foreign heads...
Popculture

Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Coffin Queue Becomes Longest In History, Mourners Waiting 24 Hours To Pay Respects To Monarch

It has reportedly become the longest queue in history, as tens of thousands of people continue to line up to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall.  Images visible from space reveal the long line of people shuffling along the south bank of the river Thames, waiting up to 24 hours to bid farewell to their late monarch.  There are reports that the queue now eclipses the previously longest ever documented waiting line – that of 30,000 Russians who waited to go inside the first McDonalds in the USSR, when it opened its...
