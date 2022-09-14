Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Football Operations Temporarily Suspended at Gaithersburg and Northwest High School; MCPS Condemns Violence / Commits to Move Swiftly to Develop Enhanced Safety Measures at Athletic Events
Per MCPS: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) strongly condemns the abhorrent and unacceptable behavior that occured at the football game last night – on Friday, September 16, 2022 – between Northwest and Gaithersburg at Gaithersburg High School. The district is swiftly moving to develop and implement enhanced measures for safety at any athletic event and will communicate those to our community in the coming days.
bethesdamagazine.com
B-CC High School PTA calls for better communication following report of gun on campus
After the report of a gun on campus forced Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School into a lockdown for more than an hour Wednesday, some community members are calling on the district to reassess its approach to communications during serious situations. Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, there was a fight between students...
WTOP
Report of gun sparks brief lockdown at Montgomery Co. high school
The report of a student potentially having a gun on school grounds triggered a brief lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning. No gun was found. Montgomery County Public Schools said officials at the high school received a call from a parent of a student who witnessed a verbal altercation in a school hallway and thought another student might have a gun.
bethesdamagazine.com
Football teams suspended at Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools after Friday night brawl
Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 5:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, to include a statement from the Northwest and Gaithersburg high school principals. Montgomery County Public Schools has temporarily suspended the football teams at Gaithersburg High School and Northwest High School in Germantown after a fight broke out between the two teams during a game Friday night.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
bethesdamagazine.com
After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building
This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
WJLA
Montgomery County schools revise students' cell phone use policy: Here's the exceptions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Education approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) regarding student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Earlier this month, 7News looked into MCPS' cell phone policy that limits the use of personal mobile...
fox5dc.com
School lockdown stirs up communication concerns
The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
mymcmedia.org
B-CC High School in Lockdown Following Reports of Student With Weapon
No gun was found at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. The lockdown is lifted, and students will be let out at the regular early dismissal time, according to Montgomery County Police. ——————————————————- Bethesda-Chevy Chase...
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
Public schools in Washington County take on post-pandemic challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Students in the Maryland region have been back in the classroom for a few weeks now. This academic year coming out of COVID has had its challenges. The pandemic underscored how important broadband is for students to support digital learning for student mental health and emotional well-being. County commissions and school […]
fox5dc.com
Parent armed with nunchucks arrested after recording students outside high school: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities arrested the father of a student they say was armed with nunchucks while he was recording video of high school kids outside a school in Prince George's County. Police say they spotted the man on school property outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville around 12:10 p.m....
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring. The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect approached an employee at the...
Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed
BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
fox5dc.com
Fight breaks out at Gaithersburg High School football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Officials stopped a high school football game in Gaithersburg Friday night after a fight broke out among players on the field. Montgomery County police received a call at 8:23 p.m. to provide additional units for crowd control due to a fight at Gaithersburg High School. Police...
bethesdamagazine.com
County teachers union endorses Balcombe and Mink for County Council
Montgomery County Education Association endorses Balcombe and Mink. The Montgomery County Education Association has added County Council District 2 candidate Marilyn Balcombe and County Council District 5 candidate Kristin Mink to its list of endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election. The teachers union includes the names of all candidates...
mocoshow.com
COVID-19 Update from the MCPS Medical Officer
The following message was released by MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan, M.D., MPH on Friday, September 16:. Here is an update on COVID-19 as we wrap-up the third week of school. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level for Montgomery County is “low,” we are seeing an expected modest rise in positive COVID-19 cases reported to MCPS, after summer travel and the return to school. The highest number of positive tests so far were reported last week, after Labor Day weekend. Fortunately, fewer positive cases are being reported this week.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
northernvirginiamag.com
Fairfax County Principal Charged with DUI, Hit-and-Run
The Navy Elementary School principal allegedly crashed into an Aldie home before fleeing the scene. A principal of a Fairfax County Public Schools elementary school has been charged with a DUI hit-and-run for a September 9 incident in which he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a residence before fleeing the scene.
wypr.org
Baltimore councilmember says teacher pay hike plan is a 'real quick way for a county to go down the tubes'
The latest plan by Baltimore County Public School leaders to afford promised teacher pay raises appears to be in trouble with both the county executive and leaders on the county council. An average pay raise of around 8% for educators hangs in the balance as the school system and the county government remain at loggerheads. The school system’s latest proposal, which WYPR obtained through a Maryland’s Public Information Act open records request, hinges on the county giving the schools $167 million additional dollars over a five year period.
