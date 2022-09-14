ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Football Operations Temporarily Suspended at Gaithersburg and Northwest High School; MCPS Condemns Violence / Commits to Move Swiftly to Develop Enhanced Safety Measures at Athletic Events

Per MCPS: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) strongly condemns the abhorrent and unacceptable behavior that occured at the football game last night – on Friday, September 16, 2022 – between Northwest and Gaithersburg at Gaithersburg High School. The district is swiftly moving to develop and implement enhanced measures for safety at any athletic event and will communicate those to our community in the coming days.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

Report of gun sparks brief lockdown at Montgomery Co. high school

The report of a student potentially having a gun on school grounds triggered a brief lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning. No gun was found. Montgomery County Public Schools said officials at the high school received a call from a parent of a student who witnessed a verbal altercation in a school hallway and thought another student might have a gun.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Football teams suspended at Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools after Friday night brawl

Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 5:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, to include a statement from the Northwest and Gaithersburg high school principals. Montgomery County Public Schools has temporarily suspended the football teams at Gaithersburg High School and Northwest High School in Germantown after a fight broke out between the two teams during a game Friday night.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockville, MD
Education
City
Rockville, MD
State
Maryland State
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student

A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

After some confusion, two child care facilities to operate in Silver Spring building

This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2022, to include comment from Holy Cross Health. After some initial confusion, a longtime child care provider has been assured it can continue operations in its Forest Glen location in Silver Spring — and it soon will welcome a neighbor and new child care provider, thanks to the efforts of a local Jewish congregation.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

School lockdown stirs up communication concerns

The lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning ended with no gun being found inside the Montgomery County public school building, but several parents and students left the school frustrated with serious concerns over how MCPS is handling emergency communication. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mcps#Police#Gun Violence#State
Wbaltv.com

Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
COLUMBIA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in downtown Silver Spring. The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect approached an employee at the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed

BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Fight breaks out at Gaithersburg High School football game

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Officials stopped a high school football game in Gaithersburg Friday night after a fight broke out among players on the field. Montgomery County police received a call at 8:23 p.m. to provide additional units for crowd control due to a fight at Gaithersburg High School. Police...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County teachers union endorses Balcombe and Mink for County Council

Montgomery County Education Association endorses Balcombe and Mink. The Montgomery County Education Association has added County Council District 2 candidate Marilyn Balcombe and County Council District 5 candidate Kristin Mink to its list of endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election. The teachers union includes the names of all candidates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

COVID-19 Update from the MCPS Medical Officer

The following message was released by MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan, M.D., MPH on Friday, September 16:. Here is an update on COVID-19 as we wrap-up the third week of school. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Risk Level for Montgomery County is “low,” we are seeing an expected modest rise in positive COVID-19 cases reported to MCPS, after summer travel and the return to school. The highest number of positive tests so far were reported last week, after Labor Day weekend. Fortunately, fewer positive cases are being reported this week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Fairfax County Principal Charged with DUI, Hit-and-Run

The Navy Elementary School principal allegedly crashed into an Aldie home before fleeing the scene. A principal of a Fairfax County Public Schools elementary school has been charged with a DUI hit-and-run for a September 9 incident in which he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a residence before fleeing the scene.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wypr.org

Baltimore councilmember says teacher pay hike plan is a 'real quick way for a county to go down the tubes'

The latest plan by Baltimore County Public School leaders to afford promised teacher pay raises appears to be in trouble with both the county executive and leaders on the county council. An average pay raise of around 8% for educators hangs in the balance as the school system and the county government remain at loggerheads. The school system’s latest proposal, which WYPR obtained through a Maryland’s Public Information Act open records request, hinges on the county giving the schools $167 million additional dollars over a five year period.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy