Is Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker breaking the law by wanting his seat back?

After losing his campaign for Florida House District 50, Lakeland Commissioner Phillip Walker is now seeking his seat back. Walker sent an email less than 19 minutes before Friday’s noon filing deadline. In the email, Walker asked Lakeland City Attorney Palmer Davis and City Clerk Kelly Koos to consider him a candidate for interim commissioner for the Northwest District seat.
Interim Lakeland City Commissioner meet the nine citizens who want the job

I called it! Since Phillip Walker lost his election, he wants his seat back. I will bet that the Mayor and the council members will vote him back in! This is just laughable. Let him back in and then let the people vote him out when his term is up! I feel that we need to clean house in city hall! Look at the Mayor! He is just a hypocrite and everyone just votes yes with him! ABSOLUTE POWER IS ABSOLUTE CORRUPTION!
Letter to the Editor: City Commissioner Phillip Walker

On May 27th, former City Commissioner Phillip Walker resigned his position to pursue a state-wide political position after serving 13 years on the Commission. According to State Law, this resignation is irrevocable. As a result of Mr. Walker’s midterm resignation, the City of Lakeland announced a process to fill the...
