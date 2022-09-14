ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Postal Service With a Smile

Local Mail Carriers & The Heart Behind What They Do. Getting a letter or a package from a friend or loved one is always a joyful experience – nothing beats checking the mailbox to find a surprise waiting! These happy moments are made possible by USPS mail carriers, who work hard each day to deliver countless letters and packages to our residents.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Miss Coal Miner 2022 winners

As part of Palmer’s Labor Day Celebration, the Miss Coal Miner Beauty Pageant was held Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Palmer Community Center. Winners and runners-up of the pageant were:. People’s Choice Award.
PALMER, TN
WDEF

New diversity study hopes to create a more inclusive work place in Chattanooga

At Thursday afternoon’s Rotary Club meeting former city attorney Wade Hinton announced the launch of a new diversity study localized to Chattanooga. Hinton & Company’s new Community Culture Index (CCI) is the one of the first hyper local data driven assessment tools meant to measure a region’s performance in its inclusive practices, specifically in the workplace.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market! Come celebrate our farms and fresh picks of apples! The vendors love to join the harvest festival by making all things apple: apple pies, apple butter, apple strudel, and even apple candles and apple scented lotions. And don’t miss the works of featured artist Connie Roberts, as well as live music from Bryan Knispel and Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Accident on Interstate 24 at S. Church Street Exit

All lanes of I-24 reopened around 10:45 Thursday morning after the Tennessee Highway Patrol shut down the roadway due to an accident. As originally reported, the wreck occurred on Interstate 24 in the outbound lanes headed towards Chattanooga near the South Church Street interchange in Murfreesboro. As the wreck was being investigated by the Highway Patrol, drivers had to exit onto the New Salem Highway and make their way to either Warrior Drive or Middle Tennessee Boulevard as a detour to make their way around the crash on I-24.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WTVCFOX

Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Don Ledford Donates $2K to Local Schools

We were joined in the Mix Studio by Don Ledford’s Used Care Manager Mike Weeks to announce the 2 winners of the $1000 Back to School giveaway for local area schools. The Cleveland City School with the most votes was Candy’s Creek Elementary School and the Bradley County School with the most votes was Michigan Avenue Elementary School. We contacted both school principals live on the air to share the news.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

United Way celebrates centennial with Impact Days

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Friday kicked off the first day of the weekend’s Impact Days for the United Way of Greater Chattanooga. More than 1,600 volunteers are stepping up to help assist the local community. Several were at Signal Centers today to help renovate a playground for the next...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Semi drives into woods near Pelham exit

A semi traveling east bound on Interstate 24 crashed near the 128 mile marker around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. According to Travis Lawyer, Chief of the Monteagle Fire and Rescue Department, the truck ran into the woods right past the on ramp to I-24 E at the Pelham exit. The truck was hauling food grade items.
PELHAM, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian struck, killed on Hixson Pike

Soddy Daisy and Hamilton County authorities are investigating a traffic incident that left one person dead. It happened shortly before 10 P.M. last night in the 11200 block of Hixson Pike. Officials received information that a pedestrian had been struck at the scene. Hamilton County EMS personnel arrived and pronounced...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Child Death Investigation in Hamilton County

Hamilton County, TN (WDEF) – Hamilton County authorities are investigating the death of a child. Around 7:00 Friday (9/16/22) night officers were called to the 1200 block of Beck Road in Sale Creek to look for two missing kids. The pair was believed to have wondered off one of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

UTC Enrollment Falls 1.5%

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After two unusual years during the COVID-19 pandemic, things are beginning to look normal again at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The campus features fewer masks and restrictions, but it also features fewer students. Overall enrollment fell by one point five percent this year. “The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

