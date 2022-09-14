Road closure in Youngstown could last up to 3 weeks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert in the city of Youngstown.

Arden Boulevard is closed between Canfield and Cascade roads tonight.

Crews are working on emergency sewer and water line repairs.

The closure could last up to three weeks.

Drivers using Arden Boulevard northbound should use W. Midlothian Boulevard to Hopkins Road.

Drivers using Arden Boulevard southbound should use Hopkins Road to W. Midlothian Boulevard.

