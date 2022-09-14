ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Road closure in Youngstown could last up to 3 weeks

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnOVM_0hvbER6t00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert in the city of Youngstown.

Arden Boulevard is closed between Canfield and Cascade roads tonight.

Crews are working on emergency sewer and water line repairs.

Month long road closure in Mahoning County

The closure could last up to three weeks.

Drivers using Arden Boulevard northbound should use W. Midlothian Boulevard to Hopkins Road.

Drivers using Arden Boulevard southbound should use Hopkins Road to W. Midlothian Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Youngstown, OH
Traffic
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
City
Canfield, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Early morning fire destroys home in South New Castle Borough

SOUTH NEW CASTLE BOROUGH (KDKA) -- Crews rushed to the scene of an early Saturday morning house fire in Lawrence County.The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. at Morris Street between E. Tempalena and E. Treser Avenues in South New Castle Borough.  The home appeared to be vacant. It was reportedly sold at sheriff's sale, but wasn't yet developed, witnesses at the scene said. The structure is a total loss.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
NEW CASTLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance#Nexstar Media Inc
WYTV.com

Suspect charged in Boardman Saturday shooting

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Police have released the name of the suspect in the shooting on Lealand Avenue from Saturday morning. Michael Bruno, 49, is waking up in the Mahoning County Jail Sunday morning charged with aggravated murder and domestic violence. One man died following the shooting Bruno...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

History remains after fire leaves Colonial House in disrepair

Valley historians remind the community the historical Colonial House on Market Street in Youngstown now in disrepair, was once a beautiful, up-scale destination known for prosperity, entertainment and high-end food in the "Uptown District" of the city. While the building showcased renowned architecture with elegant dining, there was dark history...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

Mercer man arrested after lockdown at Liberty Health Care

Police have charged a Mercer, Pennsylvania man accused of causing a lockdown at a Liberty Township medical facility. Officials at Liberty Health Care on Churchill Hubbard Road told police they implemented Active Shooter Protocol on Thursday after allegedly receiving phone threats from 68-year-old Thomas Murphy. According to the police, Murphy...
MERCER, PA
WKBN

WKBN

46K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy