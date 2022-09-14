Road closure in Youngstown could last up to 3 weeks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert in the city of Youngstown.
Arden Boulevard is closed between Canfield and Cascade roads tonight.
Crews are working on emergency sewer and water line repairs.
The closure could last up to three weeks.
Drivers using Arden Boulevard northbound should use W. Midlothian Boulevard to Hopkins Road.
