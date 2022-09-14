ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Arrests made in the homicide from North Grand Street

Three arrests have been made in the homicide from North Grand Street Wednesday. Amarillo police arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the...
Police Searching For Man

Amarillo Police need your help in trying to find a man on trafficking charges. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Nicholas Christopher Scott for the trafficking of Persons-Continuous. He’s described as being 31 years old 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and eyes. If...
Shooting Death On Grand Street

Amarillo police are looking into a shooting incident near North Grand Street last night. Police were called to the incident on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:30 p.m.at an apartment complex finding 17-year-old Anthony Jeremiah Maes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed...
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo

LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
Randall County Sheriff searching for man wanted for human trafficking

Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct name of the suspect. The story is on file with the News Director. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked the public for help finding Nicholas Christopher Scott, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Trafficking of Persons — Continuous.” The […]
Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo

Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
Amarillo Police investigates threats at local schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on recent threats made to schools within the Amarillo Independent School District. According to a news release from the department, officers were made aware of an individual making threats to schools within Amarillo ISD. The department said that officers contacted the person who […]
Man sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty for assaulting a Carson County officer

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Jury has sentenced a California man to 23 years in prison for aggravated assault after assaulting a Carson County officer. According to the release, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 26-year-old Billy Jack Wayne was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.
Amid Spike in Anti-Semitic Incidents, Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Rabbis

In Amarillo, a man threatened to “execute” several prominent rabbis in New York City, according to the U.S. Department of Justice in North Texas. On Wednesday, before U.S. Magistrate District Judge Lee Ann Reno in Amarillo, Christopher Stephen Brown pleaded guilty to threatening to murder three rabbis late last year, the DOJ said in a press release on Thursday.
