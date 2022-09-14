ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 hospitals cutting inpatient care

Several hospitals are scaling back or cutting all inpatient services for a variety of reasons, including cost and staffing concerns. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, will end inpatient and emergency department care in November and transition into an ambulatory care provider. Sisters of Charity Health System President and CEO Janice Murphy said the hospital is facing financial pressure, and the reduction in services will put the facility on a path toward a more stable financial position.
CLEVELAND, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Hoag hospital receives $106M, largest ever donation

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received a $106 million donation from the Audrey Steele Burnand estate, The Orange County Reporter reported Sept. 14. It is the largest donation in the hospital's history. The estate has donated $134 million to the hospital throughout the years. The donation will...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Brownsville couple turns fitness passion into athletic brand

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal officer with a passion for working out made a business out of fitness equipment and clothing she wanted to wear to the gym. Yajaida Garcia is a Brownsville native and the creative mind behind Y Fitness, a brand she built in 2019 with the help of her husband.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD begins online community for alumni

MISSION, Texas (ValleCentral) — Mission CISD has started an online alumni community called Mission CISD Alumni Family. The district’s news release said graduates from Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, and Mission Collegiate High School now have a place to connect with classmates. The service is free to any Mission CISD alumni who want […]
MISSION, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Hidalgo County adds disability access tool to website

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County announced its initiative to provide people with disabilities better access to its website. The new tool is “Recite Me,” an assistive toolbar that is now added to the county’s website. “In Hidalgo County, we have over 200,000 individuals that...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hispanic Heritage Month: Harlingen shop inspired by Hispanic culture provides unique items

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hispanic culture inspires many through music, art, and food but for one business owner, all those elements have successfully inspired her business. “My grandmother passed away in 2015 and gave me art supplies. I remember, let me sculpt my favorite pan dulce,” said the owner of Me Vale Creations, Sarah Soria. Soria’s favorite pan […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

New officers sworn in to Donna ISD Police Department

The Donna Independent School district is expanding its police force. Six police officers were sworn in to the Donna ISD Police Department Thursday, bringing the district's total number of officers to 27. “Safety was our priority,” Donna ISD interim police Chief Domingo Aguirre said. “That is something that over the...
DONNA, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Reynosa benefitting from supply chain disruptions in Far East

MCALLEN, Texas – Humberto Martinez Cantu’s term as president of Index Reynosa will soon be up. Before this happened the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service wanted to get an interview with him about the state of the maquiladora industry in Reynosa. We caught up with him at...
MCALLEN, TX
signalscv.com

Autopsy report of baby offers new details

The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kurv.com

Delays at Border Crossing to Continue for Rest of Month

Federal Customs and Border Protection officials say residents in the Valley should expect delays at international bridges to continue for the rest of the month. Officials blame several factors, including adjustments to close out the fiscal year, staff shortages and efforts to help fix supply chain issues. Some residents complain the delays have forced them to wake up hours early just to make it to work on time.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

STC and UTRGV sign joint admission agreement

A new partnership between South Texas College and the University of Rio Grande Valley was signed Wednesday. The new agreement, called 'joint admission agreement', will make it easier for students to get their degrees. Students can apply to both schools with just one admission application. If a prospective student applies...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mysterious 80,000 gallons of water on mom’s utility bill, stuck with a high bill

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are furious over an approved rate increase. According to BPUB, the rates include electricity, water, and wastewater. The decision was made after the Brownsville City Commission approved new rates at its May 3 meeting. As previously reported on ValleyCentral.com, ‘Brownsville city commissioners also approved a series […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Cheerleader challenge: La Feria High Scool

HARLINGEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) —The La Feria High School cheer team showed its school spirit by cheering in front of the Charlie Clark’s Nissan dealership in Harlingen. The cheer team was joined by members of the drumline, dance team and mascots as they showcased their school spirit by demonstrating one of their school cheers.
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

BP agents discover 13 migrants in refrigerated trailer

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants concealed in a refrigerated trailer. The agency’s news release said on Sept. 13 Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection. Agents discovered the migrants attempting to conceal themselves within a load of […]
EDINBURG, TX

