beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals cutting inpatient care
Several hospitals are scaling back or cutting all inpatient services for a variety of reasons, including cost and staffing concerns. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, will end inpatient and emergency department care in November and transition into an ambulatory care provider. Sisters of Charity Health System President and CEO Janice Murphy said the hospital is facing financial pressure, and the reduction in services will put the facility on a path toward a more stable financial position.
laferianews.net
UT Health RGV Physicians Reminds Community Of The Importance Of Cancer Screenings And Checkups
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS – SEPT. 7, 2022 – UT Health RGV physicians have marked a variety of national health awareness campaigns for September. Listed are UT Health RGV providers available to discuss the importance of regular health screening and annual checkups that can prevent and treat diseases.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hoag hospital receives $106M, largest ever donation
Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received a $106 million donation from the Audrey Steele Burnand estate, The Orange County Reporter reported Sept. 14. It is the largest donation in the hospital's history. The estate has donated $134 million to the hospital throughout the years. The donation will...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Brownsville couple turns fitness passion into athletic brand
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal officer with a passion for working out made a business out of fitness equipment and clothing she wanted to wear to the gym. Yajaida Garcia is a Brownsville native and the creative mind behind Y Fitness, a brand she built in 2019 with the help of her husband.
Mission CISD begins online community for alumni
MISSION, Texas (ValleCentral) — Mission CISD has started an online alumni community called Mission CISD Alumni Family. The district’s news release said graduates from Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, and Mission Collegiate High School now have a place to connect with classmates. The service is free to any Mission CISD alumni who want […]
Police: 3 Texas children found within 'deplorable' living conditions
Three Texas children, including a 10-month-old infant, were discovered within "deplorable" living conditions inside a Brownsville residence. Police said the floor was covered with animal feces.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Hidalgo County adds disability access tool to website
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County announced its initiative to provide people with disabilities better access to its website. The new tool is “Recite Me,” an assistive toolbar that is now added to the county’s website. “In Hidalgo County, we have over 200,000 individuals that...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Brownsville bakery serving community for 23 years
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the Rio Grande Valley having cafecito and pan (coffee and sweet bread) every morning is a staple in Hispanic culture. The RGV is home to countless panaderias or bakeries and De Ayala Bakery in Brownsville has had a close relationship with the community for over 20 years. “There’s pretty much […]
Hispanic Heritage Month: Harlingen shop inspired by Hispanic culture provides unique items
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hispanic culture inspires many through music, art, and food but for one business owner, all those elements have successfully inspired her business. “My grandmother passed away in 2015 and gave me art supplies. I remember, let me sculpt my favorite pan dulce,” said the owner of Me Vale Creations, Sarah Soria. Soria’s favorite pan […]
KRGV
New officers sworn in to Donna ISD Police Department
The Donna Independent School district is expanding its police force. Six police officers were sworn in to the Donna ISD Police Department Thursday, bringing the district's total number of officers to 27. “Safety was our priority,” Donna ISD interim police Chief Domingo Aguirre said. “That is something that over the...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 387 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 387 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Two women in their 70s or older from Mission and Weslaco died as a result of the virus. One of the women was not vaccinated, according to the report.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Reynosa benefitting from supply chain disruptions in Far East
MCALLEN, Texas – Humberto Martinez Cantu’s term as president of Index Reynosa will soon be up. Before this happened the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service wanted to get an interview with him about the state of the maquiladora industry in Reynosa. We caught up with him at...
signalscv.com
Autopsy report of baby offers new details
The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
kurv.com
Delays at Border Crossing to Continue for Rest of Month
Federal Customs and Border Protection officials say residents in the Valley should expect delays at international bridges to continue for the rest of the month. Officials blame several factors, including adjustments to close out the fiscal year, staff shortages and efforts to help fix supply chain issues. Some residents complain the delays have forced them to wake up hours early just to make it to work on time.
HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
KRGV
STC and UTRGV sign joint admission agreement
A new partnership between South Texas College and the University of Rio Grande Valley was signed Wednesday. The new agreement, called 'joint admission agreement', will make it easier for students to get their degrees. Students can apply to both schools with just one admission application. If a prospective student applies...
Mysterious 80,000 gallons of water on mom’s utility bill, stuck with a high bill
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are furious over an approved rate increase. According to BPUB, the rates include electricity, water, and wastewater. The decision was made after the Brownsville City Commission approved new rates at its May 3 meeting. As previously reported on ValleyCentral.com, ‘Brownsville city commissioners also approved a series […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Cheerleader challenge: La Feria High Scool
HARLINGEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) —The La Feria High School cheer team showed its school spirit by cheering in front of the Charlie Clark’s Nissan dealership in Harlingen. The cheer team was joined by members of the drumline, dance team and mascots as they showcased their school spirit by demonstrating one of their school cheers.
KRGV
Brownsville PD: Eight people arrested after children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Child Protective Services are in possession of three children who were found living in “deplorable” conditions by police conducting a search warrant at a home, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Officers were conducting a narcotics search warrant Thursday at a home on the 1700 block of Grant...
BP agents discover 13 migrants in refrigerated trailer
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants concealed in a refrigerated trailer. The agency’s news release said on Sept. 13 Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection. Agents discovered the migrants attempting to conceal themselves within a load of […]
