ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County DA’s surveillance of ballot drop boxes proved successful despite objections | Opinion

Like a lot of Pennsylvanians, I too have been following the situation concerning drop boxes in Lehigh County. As the drama there continues to play out, one thing we have learned is that observers at drop boxes do keep voters honest by ensuring they comply with the law, which states a person can only return his or her own ballot. Oddly enough, this aspect of the election law is often overlooked, even by the Commonwealth’s top executive, Gov. Tom Wolf, when he admitted his wife returned his mail-in ballot during a recent election.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
insidernj.com

The Story of Dawn Parkot

MORRIS TOWNSHIP – Dawn Parkot explains her candidacy for the Morris School District board of education thusly:. That may sound somewhat routine, but Parkot’s candidacy is not. She has athetoid cerebral palsy, a lifelong affliction that restricts muscle movement and the ability of a person to speak. Parkot,...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Allamuchy Township, NJ
County
Warren County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
Warren County, NJ
Government
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Sunday night in 2 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Harmony Township, and Washington Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 and with an...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

From ‘there’s no way’ to top 2%. Easton police maintain statewide accreditation.

Easton this week celebrated the city police department’s continued accreditation under a statewide program requiring strict adherence to set standards and best practices. For the first time, the department has earned Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program — recognition of the department maintaining accreditation for 15 years.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown State Hospital may be sold to City Center Investment Corp. for $5.5M, under new bill proposal

The former Allentown State Hospital property may soon be sold off to a well-known area developer in a $5.5 million deal. Republican Sen. Pat Browne, representing the 16th District, which covers portions of Lehigh County, introduced the bill this past Tuesday in Harrisburg. It calls for selling the 195-acre property to City Center Investment Corp., which is led by developer J.B. Reilly. City Center Investment is responsible for multiple major redevelopment projects in Downtown Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
wrnjradio.com

Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Trail of Year honor for towpath cutting through Easton will build visitor momentum, group says

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources last week celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath’s recognition as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. The 58.9-mile trail, a popular spot for walking, running and biking, passes through 18 municipalities between Northampton and Bucks counties, according to a release from the DCNR. The towpath section of the trail is a part of the D&L Trail — its northern terminus is located along Route 611 in Easton at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surrogate#Election Day#Local Judicial Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Clerk Holly Mackey#Republican#Gop
wrnjradio.com

Long Valley juvenile charged in alleged assault

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Long Valley juvenile has been charged in an alleged assault that occurred last Friday in Washington Township, according to police. The Washington Township Detective Bureau charged a Long Valley juvenile on September 13 with simple assault in reference to an incident that occurred on September 9. The incident involved a physical assault on another juvenile, police said.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
advertisernewssouth.com

Commissioners favor increasing rail transport to lessen Route 80 traffic

The Sussex County Commissioners on September 14 came out in support of Amtrak’s Connects US Plan and participation in the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail grant program, which is designed to restore passenger rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania. The service to Scranton would be restored...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500

TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
TRENTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy