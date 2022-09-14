Read full article on original website
Lehigh County DA’s surveillance of ballot drop boxes proved successful despite objections | Opinion
Like a lot of Pennsylvanians, I too have been following the situation concerning drop boxes in Lehigh County. As the drama there continues to play out, one thing we have learned is that observers at drop boxes do keep voters honest by ensuring they comply with the law, which states a person can only return his or her own ballot. Oddly enough, this aspect of the election law is often overlooked, even by the Commonwealth’s top executive, Gov. Tom Wolf, when he admitted his wife returned his mail-in ballot during a recent election.
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: Foreclosure for Warren County eyesore; Easton’s Eddyside Park is born
Ten years ago, Oxford Township began the foreclosure process on one of Warren County’s biggest eyesores. The cleanup of the OxWall Tool site is ongoing. Here are this week’s historical headlines from The Express-Times. • 10 YEARS AGO | Sept. 20, 2012: Oxford Township begins the foreclosure process...
New Jersey Globe
Two dead people signed Trenton council candidate petition, lawsuit alleges
Update at 12:27 PM: Superior Court Judge William Anklowitz has ordered the Trenton city clerk to hold off on a ballot drawing and printing of ballots in Trenton’s South Ward until after a court hearing set for Monday afternoon. Desiree Clark died six years ago, but still managed to...
insidernj.com
The Story of Dawn Parkot
MORRIS TOWNSHIP – Dawn Parkot explains her candidacy for the Morris School District board of education thusly:. That may sound somewhat routine, but Parkot’s candidacy is not. She has athetoid cerebral palsy, a lifelong affliction that restricts muscle movement and the ability of a person to speak. Parkot,...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday night in 2 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Harmony Township, and Washington Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 and with an...
From ‘there’s no way’ to top 2%. Easton police maintain statewide accreditation.
Easton this week celebrated the city police department’s continued accreditation under a statewide program requiring strict adherence to set standards and best practices. For the first time, the department has earned Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program — recognition of the department maintaining accreditation for 15 years.
Northampton Co. park now named after Gerald Seyfried. The honor is well deserved. | Letter
Back in October 2021, Northampton County Council voted to name the Bear Swamp Park and Archery Complex after former County Executive Gerald Seyfried. It has finally become official, and the sign is up, with a dedication ceremony scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25. Between the two of us, there are over...
Allentown State Hospital may be sold to City Center Investment Corp. for $5.5M, under new bill proposal
The former Allentown State Hospital property may soon be sold off to a well-known area developer in a $5.5 million deal. Republican Sen. Pat Browne, representing the 16th District, which covers portions of Lehigh County, introduced the bill this past Tuesday in Harrisburg. It calls for selling the 195-acre property to City Center Investment Corp., which is led by developer J.B. Reilly. City Center Investment is responsible for multiple major redevelopment projects in Downtown Allentown.
Northampton Co. Council approves salary hikes, salary study and Gracedale review
Northampton County Council voted on several items Thursday, all of which were opposed by County Executive Lamont McClure, including a pay raise to the executive’s own position. Council approved the raise, as well as raises for its own positions, another salary bump for the county controller and a plan...
N.J. State Park cop from Warren County stole $160K from his own unions, AG says
A New Jersey State Park Police officer has been indicted on charges he raided the coffers of two unions he ran to fund plane tickets and lavish dinners in New York and Philadelphia, authorities said. Chris Smith, 48, is accused of stealing at least $160,000 from the unions over a...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
Trail of Year honor for towpath cutting through Easton will build visitor momentum, group says
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources last week celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath’s recognition as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. The 58.9-mile trail, a popular spot for walking, running and biking, passes through 18 municipalities between Northampton and Bucks counties, according to a release from the DCNR. The towpath section of the trail is a part of the D&L Trail — its northern terminus is located along Route 611 in Easton at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.
Sound expert testifies Palmer Township factory would violate local noise laws
The conditional use hearing for a proposed factory in Palmer Township is scheduled to continue Oct. 25. But before the conclusion of last Tuesday night’s meeting, the board of supervisors learned the factory could violate the township’s current noise laws. “It would exceed the township’s noise ordinance by...
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
wrnjradio.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 3 stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County. The company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down. In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:. 30 International Drive...
wrnjradio.com
Long Valley juvenile charged in alleged assault
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Long Valley juvenile has been charged in an alleged assault that occurred last Friday in Washington Township, according to police. The Washington Township Detective Bureau charged a Long Valley juvenile on September 13 with simple assault in reference to an incident that occurred on September 9. The incident involved a physical assault on another juvenile, police said.
Lifelong NY Democrat voices support for Republican Lee Zeldin as crime rages: 'We're under siege here'
Robert Holden, a New York City councilman and lifelong Democrat, has thrown his support behind Republican Lee Zeldin in his bid for governor as the crime crisis remains unmitigated. Holden is part of a coalition of New York Democrats pushing for new state leadership. He argued that crime is out...
Lehigh County farm attraction goes on the sale block for near $11M
A popular Lehigh County orchard and farm is being listed for sale at nearly $11 million. Grim’s Orchard & Family Farm, 9875 Schantz Road, in Upper Macungie went on the sale block in August, according to online real estate records. Owner Joshua Grim told lehighvalleylive.com Friday he and wife, Josie Grim, plan to retire, which is why they hope to sell the farm.
advertisernewssouth.com
Commissioners favor increasing rail transport to lessen Route 80 traffic
The Sussex County Commissioners on September 14 came out in support of Amtrak’s Connects US Plan and participation in the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail grant program, which is designed to restore passenger rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania. The service to Scranton would be restored...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
DEA & Trenton – Hamilton Police executed search warrant net $45,500
TRENTON, N.J. A three-week investigation into narcotics distribution in the Trenton area has culminated with the seizure of $45,500 in methamphetamine, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri stated . On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and...
