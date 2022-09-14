Read full article on original website
Related
Physician burnout is a patient safety hazard, study suggests
Physician burnout is associated with a reduction in care quality, a Sept. 14 study published in The BMJ found. "Burnout is not just a question of personal wellbeing or career satisfaction - it is a matter of patient safety," Latifa Patel, MD, chair of the British Medical Association's representative body, told Bloomberg Sept. 14. "Tired, undervalued and understrength doctors cannot work to the best of their abilities and these figures throw into disturbing relief what that means for patient care."
Implementing solutions physicians deserve for mental health and wellbeing
In commemoration of National Physicians Suicide Awareness Day, The Physicians Foundation, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation, and #FirstRespondersFirst collaborated to raise awareness and promote fundamental changes in how society views physician mental health and burnout rates, according to a Sept. 15 news release. The COVID-19 pandemic took a significant toll...
12% of cancer survivors live in poverty
Twelve percent of cancer survivors live in poverty, leading to poor health outcomes and an inability to see doctors because of the cost, researchers at the Augusta-based Medical College of Georgia and the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University found. Many cancer treatments can cost $100,000 or more. Researchers found...
Viewpoint: Stop treating nurses like selfless mothers
Advocating for better working conditions is an especially challenging task for nurses, as they are battling a long history of sexism and false notions about the profession, Stephen Mihm, PhD, wrote in an op-ed published Sept. 16 in Bloomberg. "A century's worth of sentimental blather about nursing as selfless women's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 10 preventive medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians
Boston University's Medical Center Public Health and General Preventive Medicine offers the best clinical training in preventive medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator. The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings...
Average base salaries for 18 physician specialties
Average base salaries offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins were lowest among pediatricians and highest among orthopedic surgeons. The review is based on a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced...
LGBTQ patients report more medical discrimination, poll finds
Twenty-eight percent of LGBTQ patients felt stereotyped by their healthcare providers, a poll published Sept. 15 by The 19th found. The online survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey in English and Spanish among a national sample of 20,799 adults from Aug. 22-29. Three key findings:. Twenty-four percent of LGBTQ people said...
AHA to Congress: Expedite visas for nurses to boost workforce
The American Hospital Association issued a statement Sept. 14 urging the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Safety to take steps to improve the immigration process to alleviate the U.S. healthcare worker shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated workforce shortages at hospitals due to the physical and emotional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
91% of patients prefer providers who offer telehealth, study says
A recent study from Software Advice shows that 91 percent of patients are more likely to choose providers who offer telehealth appointments than those who do not. Additional findings from the survey showed that 86 percent of patients had a positive telehealth experience and 70 percent of patients first started using telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Sept. 15 report.
3 guarantees travel nurses would need from their hospitals to return
Some travel nurses who left full-time hospital jobs during the pandemic have no plans to return. But there is a subset of reachable nurses who say they would consider returning to a full-time bedside role if hospitals made certain guarantees. Hospitals heavily relied on travel nurses when the novel coronavirus...
CDC updates Tpoxx guidance: 4 things to know
In its second Tpoxx update in two days, the CDC said Sept. 15 the monkeypox antiviral treatment — which is difficult for patients to acquire — should be prescribed only to people with a high risk of severe disease. High-risk populations include children — especially those 8 and...
13 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 9:. 1. Lisa Powell was named senior vice president and chief human potential officer of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System. 2. Aladraine Sands, MD, was named medical director of Nashville (Tenn.) Healthcare Center...
Nurse deficit could reach 2.1 million by 2025, study finds
Over the next three years, high turnover and an ill-prepared healthcare industry could widen the nursing gap by 2.1 million workers, new research suggests. That number comes from the Global Workforce Intelligence Project through an analysis conducted by The Josh Bersin Co., a workforce strategy research and advisory firm, and Eightfold, a talent management software company, according to a Sept. 14 news release from Josh Bersin.
People with autoimmune disease at higher risk of death by heart attack, study suggests
Cleveland Clinic researchers found that people with an autoimmune disease are 15 percent more likely to die from any cause after a heart attack, and 12 percent more likely to be hospitalized for heart failure. The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association on Sept. 14, compared...
Where health systems will focus innovation spend next
Becker's recently invited hospital and health system chief innovation officers to share their proudest innovations. Now, to look ahead, we asked them where they see hospitals and health systems focusing their projects and investments in the future. Note: Their responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Roy Rosin. Chief Innovation...
Don't overprescribe monkeypox treatment, FDA warns physicians
The number of prescriptions for monkeypox antiviral Tpoxx should be "judicious" because virus mutations can make it ineffective, the FDA said in an updated monkeypox guidance Sept. 14. "Tpoxx has a low barrier to viral resistance," the FDA said. "This means small changes to [monkeypox's viral] protein could have a...
Kaiser mental health strike passes 1-month mark, talks break down
Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers recently resumed collective bargaining on behalf of mental health workers who are one month into their strike in California. However, both sides ultimately were unable to reach an agreement. More than 2,000 Kaiser psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers...
2022 the most financially difficult year for hospitals, health systems since start of pandemic
A new analysis from management consulting firm Kaufman, Hall & Associates indicates hospitals and health systems continue to face intense pressure on staff and resources while also dealing with rising expenses for supplies, drugs and equipment, and the workforce, according to a Sept. 15 special bulletin from the American Hospital Association.
Average signing bonuses for 5 most recruited providers
Signing bonuses offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins averaged $31,000, up from $29,656 the year prior. Signing bonuses offered to nurse practitioners and physician assistants tracked in the review averaged $9,000, up...
'As full as we've ever been': Respiratory illnesses burden US children's hospitals
Children's hospitals in the U.S. are experiencing unseasonable capacity issues amid an influx of children sick with flu, enterovirus and respiratory syncytial virus. "It's kind of the triple whammy, to be honest with you right now. We're seeing enterovirus, we're seeing influenza, we're seeing RSV — thankfully we're not seeing very much COVID right now," Mark Kline, MD, chief medical officer at Children's Hospital New Orleans, told WVUE Fox 8 Sept. 14.
