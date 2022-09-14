ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

KSBW.com

Fuel spill closes Highway 101 South near Gonzales

GONZALES, Calif. — One lane of southbound Highway 101 was closed at Fifth Street near Gonzales because of a fuel spill, Thursday into Friday. A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a motorcycle Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. resulted in fuel and engine fluid leaking into the roadway. The...
GONZALES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
sanbenito.com

Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County

The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover

Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
AROMAS, CA
Hollister, CA
Hollister, CA
Hollister, CA
benitolink.com

Caltrans to start two projects on Highway 25 Sept. 19

Caltrans announced it will begin two projects to improve drainage and replace culverts on Highway 25 starting Sept. 19. The work may result in traffic delays of up to 10 minutes at the two locations. The news release said crews will be on site in Tres Pinos, just south of...
TRES PINOS, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville teams with Caltrans on downtown road project

WATSONVILLE—Breaking from the usual modus operandi of allowing her colleagues to ask their questions and voice their concerns first, Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker started the city council’s questioning of a $25 million reimaging of downtown Watsonville’s street landscape. The people she’s talked to, the 7th District representative said, are “very worried” about the impact the proposed reduction of lanes on Main Street from Freedom Boulevard to Riverside Drive could have on Brennan Street, where several homes, businesses and a school have entrances and exits.
WATSONVILLE, CA
#Chp
foxla.com

Car plunges into California Trader Joe's store, injuring 8 people

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - At least eight people were injured when a driver crashed into a California Trader Joe's store on Thursday, authorities say. The gray Toyota Avalon accelerated into the Trader Joe's in Castro Valley shortly before 4 p.m. The vehicle plunged into the checkout area of the store.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Brush fire blocks lanes on I-680 in Sunol

SUNOL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department responded to a brush fire near Interstate-680 Friday afternoon. The fire is south of Bernal Drive along southbound I-680 near Sunol. ACFD said it is currently one acre in size but has light flashing fuels and has the potential to grow to five acres. […]
SUNOL, CA
susanvillestuff.com

CHP Incident: One Dead, Two Injured in US 395 Head-On Collision

The driver of a 2008 Nissan, who had been reported as a reckless driver just minutes earlier, was killed Friday night, and two Fremont, California residents were injured in a head-on collision that occurred south of Old Milford Highway on US 395. According to details provided by the California Highway...
FREMONT, CA
Morgan Hill Times

City of Morgan Hill to launch Micro Transit Pilot Service

The City of Morgan Hill later this month will launch a new on-demand transit service known as MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride will host an event to celebrate the launch of a new, innovative transit service named MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride (MoGo). The pilot rideshare service will provide point-to-point...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

New photo released captures moment of fatal Watsonville plane crash

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A new photo was released by officials on Thursday from the Watsonville plane crash last month that killed three people. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)’s photo shows the two planes colliding midair as they were set to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport. The photo was released as part […]
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County

SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

