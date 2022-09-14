Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Fuel spill closes Highway 101 South near Gonzales
GONZALES, Calif. — One lane of southbound Highway 101 was closed at Fifth Street near Gonzales because of a fuel spill, Thursday into Friday. A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a motorcycle Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. resulted in fuel and engine fluid leaking into the roadway. The...
Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County
The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
pajaronian.com
Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover
Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
benitolink.com
Caltrans to start two projects on Highway 25 Sept. 19
Caltrans announced it will begin two projects to improve drainage and replace culverts on Highway 25 starting Sept. 19. The work may result in traffic delays of up to 10 minutes at the two locations. The news release said crews will be on site in Tres Pinos, just south of...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville teams with Caltrans on downtown road project
WATSONVILLE—Breaking from the usual modus operandi of allowing her colleagues to ask their questions and voice their concerns first, Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker started the city council’s questioning of a $25 million reimaging of downtown Watsonville’s street landscape. The people she’s talked to, the 7th District representative said, are “very worried” about the impact the proposed reduction of lanes on Main Street from Freedom Boulevard to Riverside Drive could have on Brennan Street, where several homes, businesses and a school have entrances and exits.
Southbound Highway 101 near Gonzales shut down after crash involving a semi
Drivers along southbound Highway 101 in South Monterey County are being told to avoid a portion of the highway near Gonzales after a crash involving a semi on Thursday night. The post Southbound Highway 101 near Gonzales shut down after crash involving a semi appeared first on KION546.
Two vehicle crash in San Jose leaves driver with life-threatening injuries
(KRON) — Three people have been transported to local hospitals following a collision between two vehicles in San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose PD. Units are reportedly at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Tully and Senter Roads. Of the three people taken to the hospital, one suffered life-threatening […]
Bay Area woman found dead after reportedly driving off Interstate 5 in California
Divers pulled her submerged car out of the water and found her body inside.
Fire crews respond to hazmat incident at Home Depot
Fire crews are on the scene of a hazardous materials incident at a local Home Depot in Morgan Hill, according to a tweet from CalFire's Santa Clara Unit.
foxla.com
Car plunges into California Trader Joe's store, injuring 8 people
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - At least eight people were injured when a driver crashed into a California Trader Joe's store on Thursday, authorities say. The gray Toyota Avalon accelerated into the Trader Joe's in Castro Valley shortly before 4 p.m. The vehicle plunged into the checkout area of the store.
Brush fire blocks lanes on I-680 in Sunol
SUNOL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department responded to a brush fire near Interstate-680 Friday afternoon. The fire is south of Bernal Drive along southbound I-680 near Sunol. ACFD said it is currently one acre in size but has light flashing fuels and has the potential to grow to five acres. […]
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, one person died in a pedestrian crash in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Castlemont Avenue to Driftwood Drive at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
8 injured when driver accidentally accelerates into Bay Area Trader Joe's, officials say
A driver plowed into a Trader Joe's in the Bay Area on Thursday afternoon, injuring several people, officials said.
L.A. Weekly
Gian Paul Cardona Arrested after DUI Accident on San Lorenzo River Railroad Bridge [Santa Cruz, CA]
Woman Injured in DUI Crash near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The solo-vehicle crash occurred around 5:19 a.m., on September 4th. According to reports, Cardona was driving a red Toyota Prius when he drove off a bridge near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. According to reports, Cardona was traveling at a...
L.A. Weekly
Derek Shingu Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Wren Avenue [Gilroy, CA]
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run on El Cerrito Way. The pedestrian collision happened on Monday night, at around 8:54 p.m., near the intersection of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way. According to reports, Shingu, driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon impact, he fled the scene...
susanvillestuff.com
CHP Incident: One Dead, Two Injured in US 395 Head-On Collision
The driver of a 2008 Nissan, who had been reported as a reckless driver just minutes earlier, was killed Friday night, and two Fremont, California residents were injured in a head-on collision that occurred south of Old Milford Highway on US 395. According to details provided by the California Highway...
Morgan Hill Times
City of Morgan Hill to launch Micro Transit Pilot Service
The City of Morgan Hill later this month will launch a new on-demand transit service known as MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride will host an event to celebrate the launch of a new, innovative transit service named MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride (MoGo). The pilot rideshare service will provide point-to-point...
New photo released captures moment of fatal Watsonville plane crash
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A new photo was released by officials on Thursday from the Watsonville plane crash last month that killed three people. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)’s photo shows the two planes colliding midair as they were set to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport. The photo was released as part […]
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
