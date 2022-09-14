ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Police: Middle school student in Prince William held knife to classmate’s neck

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two 12-year-olds were arrested after police say one brought a knife to the school they attend and the other held it to a classmate’s neck.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the School Resource Officer at Lake Ridge Middle School in the Woodbridge area was made aware that a student assaulted a classmate with a knife just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Two 15-year-olds charged with bringing gun to Woodbridge high school

It was determined that a 12-year-old student brought a knife to school that morning and gave it to another 12-year-old female student, who then went into a classroom and held the knife to a third 12-year-old female student’s neck.

The teacher quickly stepped in and took the knife away from the student, cutting their hand multiple times in the process. The student victim had minor injuries as a result of the exchange.

The student accused of holding the knife to her classmate’s neck was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding. The student two brought the knife to school was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Comments / 12

RoseAnne S
3d ago

parents need to be liable for their Kids Actions!

Reply(3)
17
