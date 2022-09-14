ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

beckershospitalreview.com

Implementing solutions physicians deserve for mental health and wellbeing

In commemoration of National Physicians Suicide Awareness Day, The Physicians Foundation, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation, and #FirstRespondersFirst collaborated to raise awareness and promote fundamental changes in how society views physician mental health and burnout rates, according to a Sept. 15 news release. The COVID-19 pandemic took a significant toll...
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

PTSD common in parents of kids with severe heart conditions, Stanford study finds

Nearly half of parents with children who have a serious heart condition meet the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder, a Stanford Medicine study found. The research focused on families whose child or teen received a cardioverter defibrillator, a surgically implanted device that detects dangerously irregular heart rhythms and provides a small shock to correct them.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 tied to higher Alzheimer's risk in seniors, study suggests

Adults 65 and older who contract COVID-19 may be at greater risk for new-onset Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published Sept. 13 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease. Researchers at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland found those who had COVID-19 were more likely to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

91% of patients prefer providers who offer telehealth, study says

A recent study from Software Advice shows that 91 percent of patients are more likely to choose providers who offer telehealth appointments than those who do not. Additional findings from the survey showed that 86 percent of patients had a positive telehealth experience and 70 percent of patients first started using telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Sept. 15 report.
HEALTH
#Burnout#Physicians#Mayo Clinic Proceedings
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurse deficit could reach 2.1 million by 2025, study finds

Over the next three years, high turnover and an ill-prepared healthcare industry could widen the nursing gap by 2.1 million workers, new research suggests. That number comes from the Global Workforce Intelligence Project through an analysis conducted by The Josh Bersin Co., a workforce strategy research and advisory firm, and Eightfold, a talent management software company, according to a Sept. 14 news release from Josh Bersin.
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Stop treating nurses like selfless mothers

Advocating for better working conditions is an especially challenging task for nurses, as they are battling a long history of sexism and false notions about the profession, Stephen Mihm, PhD, wrote in an op-ed published Sept. 16 in Bloomberg. "A century's worth of sentimental blather about nursing as selfless women's...
SOCIETY
beckershospitalreview.com

LGBTQ patients report more medical discrimination, poll finds

Twenty-eight percent of LGBTQ patients felt stereotyped by their healthcare providers, a poll published Sept. 15 by The 19th found. The online survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey in English and Spanish among a national sample of 20,799 adults from Aug. 22-29. Three key findings:. Twenty-four percent of LGBTQ people said...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 10 preventive medicine residency programs, ranked by physicians

Boston University's Medical Center Public Health and General Preventive Medicine offers the best clinical training in preventive medicine, according to Doximity's 2022 to 2023 Residency Navigator. The ranking system, released July 25, gives medical students insights from physicians on residency programs nationwide and consists of over 300,000 reviews and ratings...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

2022 the most financially difficult year for hospitals, health systems since start of pandemic

A new analysis from management consulting firm Kaufman, Hall & Associates indicates hospitals and health systems continue to face intense pressure on staff and resources while also dealing with rising expenses for supplies, drugs and equipment, and the workforce, according to a Sept. 15 special bulletin from the American Hospital Association.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Don't overprescribe monkeypox treatment, FDA warns physicians

The number of prescriptions for monkeypox antiviral Tpoxx should be "judicious" because virus mutations can make it ineffective, the FDA said in an updated monkeypox guidance Sept. 14. "Tpoxx has a low barrier to viral resistance," the FDA said. "This means small changes to [monkeypox's viral] protein could have a...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Sept. 17 is World Patient Safety Day: 3 things to know

Medication safety is the core focus of the World Health Organization's 2022 World Patient Safety Day, held annually on Sept. 17. 1. WHO implemented the global public health day in 2019 to increase awareness of key patient safety issues. 2. Every year, the WHO selects a different theme for Patient...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 guarantees travel nurses would need from their hospitals to return

Some travel nurses who left full-time hospital jobs during the pandemic have no plans to return. But there is a subset of reachable nurses who say they would consider returning to a full-time bedside role if hospitals made certain guarantees. Hospitals heavily relied on travel nurses when the novel coronavirus...
TRAVEL
beckershospitalreview.com

'As full as we've ever been': Respiratory illnesses burden US children's hospitals

Children's hospitals in the U.S. are experiencing unseasonable capacity issues amid an influx of children sick with flu, enterovirus and respiratory syncytial virus. "It's kind of the triple whammy, to be honest with you right now. We're seeing enterovirus, we're seeing influenza, we're seeing RSV — thankfully we're not seeing very much COVID right now," Mark Kline, MD, chief medical officer at Children's Hospital New Orleans, told WVUE Fox 8 Sept. 14.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Kaiser mental health strike passes 1-month mark, talks break down

Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers recently resumed collective bargaining on behalf of mental health workers who are one month into their strike in California. However, both sides ultimately were unable to reach an agreement. More than 2,000 Kaiser psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Average signing bonuses for 5 most recruited providers

Signing bonuses offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins averaged $31,000, up from $29,656 the year prior. Signing bonuses offered to nurse practitioners and physician assistants tracked in the review averaged $9,000, up...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Abortion bans complicate pregnant patients' cancer treatments

As abortion bans are enacted across the U.S., physicians are struggling to determine how legislation will affect what cancer treatments can be offered to pregnant patients, Kaiser Health Network reported Sept. 16. Cancer coincides with roughly 1 in 1,000 pregnancies, according to KHN. Edjah Nduom, MD, a brain cancer surgeon...
GEORGIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Where health systems will focus innovation spend next

Becker's recently invited hospital and health system chief innovation officers to share their proudest innovations. Now, to look ahead, we asked them where they see hospitals and health systems focusing their projects and investments in the future. Note: Their responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Roy Rosin. Chief Innovation...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 cases fall for 2 consecutive months: 8 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases have been falling nationwide for two consecutive months, though deaths increased slightly over the last week, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Sept. 16. Eight findings:. Cases. 1. As of Sept. 14, the nation's seven-day case average was 59,856, a 15.9 percent decrease from...
PUBLIC HEALTH

