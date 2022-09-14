ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

wfxrtv.com

Two people hospitalized after vehicle crash/fire in Rural Retreat

RURAL RETREAT Va. (WFXR) — Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department and Rural Retreat EMS responded to a vehicle crash that injured two people on Friday. Firefighters say when they got to the scene of the crash they found a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames and a passenger vehicle. They reported that two people were taken to the hospital and one was airlifted by Heart Air Transport.
RURAL RETREAT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two injured in Rural Retreat crash, fire

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital Friday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer that caught on fire and a passenger vehicle. Around 2:30 p.m., the Rural Retreat Volunteer Department says it and Rural Retreat EMS were dispatched and found the tractor fully engulfed and two people injured.
RURAL RETREAT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Franklin Co. crash along Rt. 619

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nolan Dean Young, 20 of Callaway, died at the scene of a Franklin Co. crash Friday evening along Route 619E. According to State Police, Young was driving a 1989 Toyota truck when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned before hitting a tree. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m., five miles east of Route 220.
CALLAWAY, VA
whee.net

Plane that crashed took off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer

Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person has been killed in a small plane crash overnight. According to police, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after county officials received a distress call from the pilot of a private, single-engine aircraft. The plane had taken off about an hour earlier from the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer. Attempts to get the plane to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport were made, but the plane was not able to get there before it crashed. One person was inside the plane when it crashed in the area of Stillhouse Creek Road and Miller Lake Road. The plane caught fire when it came down in the wooded area. The Virginia State Police reports the pilot was the only occupant and did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
SPENCER, VA
FOX8 News

Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in Franklin Co. fatal crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Route 619, five miles east of Route 220. A Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on the road when it ran off the right side, overturned, and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. UPDATE: US-58W is also closed. Traffic is being led down an alternate route. EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash has closed US-58E in Patrick Co. Friday. The crash was near Central Academy Rd; Trot Valley Rd; Rt. 640E/W, according to VDOT.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81. The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
thewilkesrecord.com

Deputies investigating man found dead in Elk Creek

A man was found dead in the water of Elk Creek in the Ferguson Community and the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Anthony Lee Hartley, 42, of Ferguson was identified as the deceased man in a press release sent to The Wilkes Record on Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, from Wilkes County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy James Summers. The cause of his death had not yet been released.
FERGUSON, NC
supertalk929.com

Jonesborough man arrested after attacking tree service worker

A Jonesborough man was arrested after reportedly attacking a tree service employee while they were working. A report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Randall Bailey, 57, is charged with aggravated assault after the incident in the 500 block of Cherokee Mountain Road. Bailey reportedly used his pickup...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
thestokesnews.com

Motorcyclist killed and another injured after head on collision near King

According to media outlets, North Carolina Highway Patrol says charges are pending against a driver who hit two motorcyclists head on near King on Monday, Sept. 12. As noted by troopers, the driver was heading west when they crossed the center line and collided with both motorcyclists, ejecting them both and killing one, at just after 9:00 p.m. Troopers were called to the scene on Mountainview Road and Gib Ferguson Road just outside of the city limits of King. The driver was driving a 2015 Nissan.
KING, NC
Elkin Tribune

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 601

An Elkin man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while walking on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) just outside Mount Airy, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was identified as Michael Jason Cummings, 43, who was hit in the northbound portion of the four-lane highway in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.
ELKIN, NC

