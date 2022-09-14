41-year-old man indicted in connection to January homicide in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man has been indicted on Wednesday in connection to a homicide that occurred in Virginia Beach in January.
According to police, 41-year-old William Scott was indicted for shooting at an occupied vehicle.
The indictment stems from an incident that occurred on January 30, 2022 in the 600 block of Oceana Boulevard where 51-year-old Kevin Boone was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Boone was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 2