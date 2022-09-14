ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

41-year-old man indicted in connection to January homicide in Virginia Beach

By Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man has been indicted on Wednesday in connection to a homicide that occurred in Virginia Beach in January.

According to police, 41-year-old William Scott was indicted for shooting at an occupied vehicle.

William Scott (41) (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office)

The indictment stems from an incident that occurred on January 30, 2022 in the 600 block of Oceana Boulevard where 51-year-old Kevin Boone was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Boone was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

