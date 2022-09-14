Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals cutting inpatient care
Several hospitals are scaling back or cutting all inpatient services for a variety of reasons, including cost and staffing concerns. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, will end inpatient and emergency department care in November and transition into an ambulatory care provider. Sisters of Charity Health System President and CEO Janice Murphy said the hospital is facing financial pressure, and the reduction in services will put the facility on a path toward a more stable financial position.
beckershospitalreview.com
Advocate Health Care unveils new outpatient center
Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care has opened its new outpatient care center in Lake Villa, Ill., Shaw Local reported Sept. 15. The center is 20,000 square feet and is aligned with Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill. Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill., is providing resources for the new facility.
It’s Official; 6 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Illinois Will Be Closing
When I got married and had my first home to furnish, I was a big Bed Bath & Beyond shopper, ( I love me some coupons). In recent years though, the store has started to slip my mind a little bit, and apparently, I am not the only one. Bed...
WIFR
Winnebago County launches safety initiative, offers free Ring Doorbells
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is about to take the idea of using technology to fight crime, one step further, launching the Ring Doorbell Safety Initiative, a collaborative effort with county board members and law enforcement. More than 600 doorbells will be offered to residents on a first come,...
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
beckershospitalreview.com
'Patient care is my first love': Dr. Aimee Becker on leading UW Health during COVID-19 and beyond
The patient has always been at the center of Aimee Becker's, MD, career. She has served as Madison, Wis.-based UW Health's chief medical officer since August 2018, where she's led the system through the countless challenges presented by COVID-19. Dr. Becker spoke to Becker's about what piqued her interest in...
Illinois Teacher Honored for His Generous Donation to Other Teachers
The 815 Supply Drive, which collected thousands of school supplies for area teachers' classrooms, just wrapped up with one last unbelievable donation. On average, teachers spend almost $1,000 of their own money to make sure their classroom has all the supplies needed. I've never met a teacher that didn't work hard to try and provide every child in need with the resources they need for success.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
New Rockford Amazon facility avoids cut list
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Rockford Amazon distribution center avoided landing on the company’s list of facilities it will either close or delay. That means the online retail giant’s plan to open the 141,000 square-foot facility at 5266 Baxter Road is still on track. Local officials who announced the project last year say Amazon will […]
CBS 58
'Amazing results': UW Health team saves student with 1% chance of survival after suffering fall
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With another weekend upon us, the parents of a UW-Madison senior have a message for college students who plan to head out to the bars: don't let a friend leave a party or bar alone. Their son nearly lost his life trying to get back...
Spaceship-shaped ‘Dome Home’ for sale in Illinois
Have you ever wanted to live in a home that was 90% roof?
foodsafetynews.com
Illinois county announces second outbreak in one week; causes under investigation
Officials in an Illinois county are reporting an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to a D.C. Cobb’s restaurant. The McHenry County Department of Health issued a statement saying that the restaurant at 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry is implicated in the outbreak, which has sickened at least 13 people.
$6 a gallon? A look at what locals are paying for milk
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If the price of gasoline hasn’t been high enough, what locals are paying for a gallon of milk at some of the area’s best-known grocery stores could also put a dent in pocketbooks across the Rockford region. A gallon of top-brand 2-percent milk is selling for around $6, local prices show. At […]
WIFR
Boone County Board approves resolution to repeal SAFE-T- Act
BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - Questions regarding the SAFE-T Act stir debate across the Stateline and the Boone County Board even going as far as passing a resolution to repeal the act. Though the changes are set to take effect on Jan. 1, area lawmakers and law enforcement feel the SAFE-T...
WIFR
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
Medicare prescription drug plans offer cost control for 1st time ever, helping thousands of seniors
CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time in history, there will be cost controls for prescription drugs through Medicare. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act will soon reign in some drug prices covered under Medicare; prices that have increased faster than inflation. "Close to 30 pills a day and right...
CBS 58
Nessie, a blind cow in Beloit, is in the running for America's favorite pet
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Dairy State could soon be home to America's favorite pet. A contestant in the National PAWS Competition lives on a farm in Beloit. "A lot of people don't rescue farm animals because most of them are used for meat or something like that, or milk, but they can be a companion as well."
WIFR
Safety expert offers tips to avoid a home explosion
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local fire chief says home explosions are rare, though there are things you can do now to avoid a disaster later. Rockford Fire Division Chief Matthew Knott says home explosions from gas vary in how much destruction they cause. Some can be fatal while others can just damage part of the house. He says most of the issues they deal with in Rockford have to do with natural gas.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Chief of Police, Shawn Melville Tenders his Resignation
Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville has been with the Oregon Police Department for 24-years. For the past few years he has been chief. He rose to that position after then Chief Darin DeHaan became the Oregon City Administrator. All of this is coming to an end as the Chief has...
WIFR
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explodes in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews and law enforcement said two people suffer grave injuries Tuesday evening, after their home exploded in Freeport just after 7 p.m. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said the couple, believed to own the home near U.S. Route 20 and Harlem Center Road, was inside when it exploded. They were helped out of the house by a neighbor and passerby before firefighters arrived on scene, but not before sustaining serious injuries from the explosion.
