Read full article on original website
Related
Patriot Front focused white supremacist activity in Mass. this year; a look at the group and its leaders
Massachusetts has become a hotbed of organized hate group and white supremacist activity, following a summer when white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through the streets of Boston on the Fourth of July, and scores of incidents of organized racist activity have taken place across the state. A state hotline...
Death with Dignity bill needs new focus in Massachusetts Legislature (Viewpoint)
Before the state Legislature wrapped up on July 31, I’m glad it passed much-needed bills to deal with the climate crisis and increase mental health services as a result of this challenging pandemic. But its top leaders also made passing a sports betting bill one of its other top...
South Hadley church welcomes ‘Voices of Resilience: Intersection of Women on the Move’ exhibit
SOUTH HADLEY — A museum exhibit that debuted two years ago at the Springfield Museums is back, this time updated with often little-known stories about the women who changed the course of history. Curators of the “Voices of Resilience: The Intersection of Women on the Move,” say they hope...
Racial equity audits of two Worcester departments reveal depth of systemic racism: ‘People of color are simply ignored’
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Senator celebrated civics, heroism, cornhole this week (Letters)
I hope everyone’s September is going well, and that all our students are getting back into the swing of things. This time of year is great, especially with the Big E starting this Friday! The Big E is one of my favorite events of the year, and I hope all of you are able to get over to experience it.
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory
Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
Holyoke computing center expansion assures its leadership role for years to come (Editorial)
A very futuristic and important and facility in Holyoke in about to become even more futuristic and important. A $5 million expansion of the Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center will increase its computing center and make a quality operation even better. The facility on Bigelow Street will add thousands of new computer servers, thanks to the expansion announced by the research universities which built and opened the $165 million center in 2012.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mass. tax relief checks to go out in November, Baker announces
Massachusetts residents will see tax relief starting in November, the Baker administration said Friday as officials prepare to dole out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues as required by a 1980s law that scrambled Beacon Hill lawmakers’ attempt earlier this summer to provide urgent financial aid amid skyrocketing inflation.
Museum Day 2022: Here are all the Mass. museums with free admissions
Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day is here and there are plenty of Massachusetts museums to visit for free. The annual holiday takes place on Sept. 17 and is a one-day event across the U.S. Participating museums provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket, according to the magazine.
Race to Recovery benefits addiction treatment at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield
HOLYOKE — More than 80 runners took to the trails around the Ashley Reservoir on Saturday morning to compete in the fourth annual Run for Recovery — a 5K road race to benefit addiction recovery programs at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield. “The main idea is to bring...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 prize won in Winchester on Saturday
A winning $100,000 lottery ticket was purchased in Winchester on Saturday, the largest prize sold that day. The winning ticket was purchased at the Dairy Barn and was from the game “Mass Cash.”. Overall, there were more than 180 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed or sold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indigenous peoples gather to raise a flag in honor of cultural preservation and inclusivity
SPRINGFIELD — Local Indigenous peoples gathered Friday on the steps of City Hall to raise a flag in honor of where their communities have come from and what the future visions are for promoting cultural preservation and inclusivity in the city. “This is an opportunity for my peoples to...
‘Hero adopter’ sought in Mass. for dog previously in a wheelchair but has made ‘remarkable’ progress
A two-year old pit bull mix, named Trudi, is in search of “one very special adopter,” after starting rehabilitation by the MSPCA-Angell last week and has already made great progress. Trudi had been in a wheelchair — unable to walk on her own without one — and arrived...
Amherst block party draws thousands to downtown
AMHERST – Thousands flocked to downtown for return of community’s late summer block party Thursday evening, with the waves of people kind of resembling Kenmore Square during a Boston Red Sox game. Trying to find parking anywhere near North Pleasant Street, closed to vehicular at 5 p.m., was...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 18, 2022
Budget Cabinet Sales Inc., to 350 Main LLC, 288-320 Main St., $900,000. Chester S. Wojcik to Wayne Mulligan and Sharon Mulligan, 15 Sycamore Terrace, $325,000.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $100,000, $80,000 winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Friday
Of the hundreds of lottery winners in Massachusetts on Friday, three walked away with tens of thousands of dollars. Two of the winners earned prizes worth $100,000, one off the “Mass Cash” game and the other from “Millions.” The “Mass Cash” winner bought their lucky ticket at a 7-Eleven in Quincy, and the “Millions” winner bought their ticket at Jarek’s Market in Fall River.
Westfield patrol officers’ union says renegotiation talks are at an impasse
WESTFIELD — John Blascak, president of the Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition for the past 16 years, said that recent negotiations to reach a contract settlement with the city through the Joint Labor-Mediation Committee have failed. The union had originally come to an agreement in December under the previous mayoral...
The Big E breaks attendance record on opening day 2022, nearing 90,000 fairgoers
The Big E, recently ranked the third-largest fair in North America, saw big, record-breaking turnout on its 2022 opening day this week. The Eastern States Exposition (ESE) reported there were 87,604 fairgoers Friday, beating last year’s opening day turnout of 80,993 people and breaking the all-time historical attendance record for the multi-weekend event in Western Massachusetts. The nearly 7,000-person increase marks a more than 8% jump in attendance between this and last year’s opening day.
$16.35 million lottery prize won at Mass. Cumberland Farms remains unclaimed
The largest lottery prize won so far this year in Massachusetts remains unclaimed nearly a week after it was won. The $16.35 million ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms in Ware. It was won off of a “Megabucks Doubler” drawing Sept. 10. However, as of Friday morning, the...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0