ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Brockton, MA
City
Chelsea, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Alabama State
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Springfield, MA
Education
MassLive.com

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers push back against AG Maura Healy’s consumer advisory

Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers are pushing back against a consumer advisory Attorney General Maura Healey’s office issued against them in July. Massachusetts Family Institute, a non-profit law firm that describes itself as “dedicated to defending and restoring religious liberty for all Americans” announced its representing crisis pregnancy centers, which it refers to as pregnancy resource centers (PRCs), across the state in a letter addressed to Healey published Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Holyoke computing center expansion assures its leadership role for years to come (Editorial)

A very futuristic and important and facility in Holyoke in about to become even more futuristic and important. A $5 million expansion of the Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center will increase its computing center and make a quality operation even better. The facility on Bigelow Street will add thousands of new computer servers, thanks to the expansion announced by the research universities which built and opened the $165 million center in 2012.
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educations#Legislature#K12#Racism#The Urban League#The Education Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
MassLive.com

Amherst block party draws thousands to downtown

AMHERST – Thousands flocked to downtown for return of community’s late summer block party Thursday evening, with the waves of people kind of resembling Kenmore Square during a Boston Red Sox game. Trying to find parking anywhere near North Pleasant Street, closed to vehicular at 5 p.m., was...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $100,000, $80,000 winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Friday

Of the hundreds of lottery winners in Massachusetts on Friday, three walked away with tens of thousands of dollars. Two of the winners earned prizes worth $100,000, one off the “Mass Cash” game and the other from “Millions.” The “Mass Cash” winner bought their lucky ticket at a 7-Eleven in Quincy, and the “Millions” winner bought their ticket at Jarek’s Market in Fall River.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

The Big E breaks attendance record on opening day 2022, nearing 90,000 fairgoers

The Big E, recently ranked the third-largest fair in North America, saw big, record-breaking turnout on its 2022 opening day this week. The Eastern States Exposition (ESE) reported there were 87,604 fairgoers Friday, beating last year’s opening day turnout of 80,993 people and breaking the all-time historical attendance record for the multi-weekend event in Western Massachusetts. The nearly 7,000-person increase marks a more than 8% jump in attendance between this and last year’s opening day.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
63K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy