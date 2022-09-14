Read full article on original website
Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance
Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
RUMOR: Darvin Ham, Lakers’ lineup plan after Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley additions, revealed
After trading for Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal, the Los Angeles Lakers are now facing a bigger question: how do they plan to use the plethora of guards that they have now?. Beverley and Schroder join a Lakers backcourt that is composed of Russell Westbrook,...
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook trade to Pistons for Kemba Walker floated by NBA exec
Right now, Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is despite the team’s best effort to try and find a new home for the former league MVP, who for his part, just hasn’t really been a good fit alongside LeBron James and Co. in Hollywood. At this point, the Lakers might find some unlikely help from the Detroit Pistons.
REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing
The Los Angeles Lakers seem ready to retain Russell Westbrook on the roster despite recently signing Dennis Schroder, but there’s definitely a catch. After the Lakers agreed to bring back Schroder to a one-year, $2.64 million deal, it cast more doubts about Westbrook’s future with the franchise. Besides, they just recently added Patrick Beverley as […] The post REPORT: Lakers mulling major Russell Westbrook decision after Dennis Schroder signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe
Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim
Chris Bosh played alongside LeBron James with the Miami Heat for four years. During this time, he was a first-hand witness to The King’s greatness. However, LeBron’s legacy extends far beyond his two-title stint in South Beach — a fact that Bosh is well aware of. Speaking on a recent episode of the All the […] The post Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers gets key update
Russell Westbrook’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains in limbo, but according to the latest reports, there’s a bigger chance he stays. With the Lakers unable to find a deal for Westbrook that will make them a contender, the All-Star guard is “highly likely to remain,” per The Athletic. They don’t want to give […] The post Russell Westbrook’s future with Lakers gets key update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade
In 2019, the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves made a trade regarding two of the top young players in the NBA. The Warriors traded D’Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick. Now, a current head coach is voicing his displeasure regarding the trade all these years later. Heavy.com’s […] The post ‘That is highway robbery’: NBA coach blasts Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Celtics champ drops truth bomb on team owner’s controversial ‘overrated’ take
Boston Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell came to the defense of team co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, who called the Beantown franchise slightly “overrated.” Grousbeck recently went viral for his comments, as he seemingly downplayed the team’s capabilities after a highly successful run last year. He noted that the “performance was a bit overrated in the public mind” […] The post Ex-Celtics champ drops truth bomb on team owner’s controversial ‘overrated’ take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Isaiah Thomas fires back at fake Lakers workout report
NBA free agent Isaiah Thomas got heated over a recent report claiming that he has worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers. Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported Saturday that Thomas was among a slew of free agents who worked out for the Lakers as they try to fill their roster spots. Other names mentioned include Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife Cooper and Mychal Mulder.
RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers
Isaiah Thomas is looking to find his way back to the NBA, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are giving him a shot. Apparently, Thomas is among the free agents the Lakers brought in recently for workouts. He joined the likes of Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife […] The post RUMOR: Isaiah Thomas get shot to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nightengale's notebook: Trayce Thompson, brother of NBA star Klay Thompson, has finally arrived
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson, the brother of Klay Thompson, has persevered through 13 years of ups and downs and is becoming player he always envisioned.
Bob Myers gets honest on 1 job with Warriors that only Andre Iguodala can do
Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers wants Andre Iguodala back, and for good reasons. While Iguodala’s production has dipped as he continues to age, there are things he brings to the Warriors that others just couldn’t do. That is why he remains an indispensable piece for the organization.
Los Angeles Lakers sign Dennis Schroder to 1-year, $2.64 million deal
The Los Angeles Lakers will bring back point guard Dennis Schroder on a one-year, $2.64 million deal, first reported by The Athletic. The Lakers flirted with Schroder at last year's trade deadline, and a reunion has been rumored throughout the offseason. The second point guard added to the roster in the past few weeks… https://t.co/LBHvnFW60Y […] The post Los Angeles Lakers sign Dennis Schroder to 1-year, $2.64 million deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Luka Doncic, Mavs may have a new secret weapon in… Mark Cuban?!
Despite making a few big moves in the offseason to bolster their roster, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks could still use some more help ahead of the new season. It looks like the Mavs don’t need to look any further with the emergence of team owner Mark Cuban as a potential new signing.
Shaq shows off wild body transformation with shameless mirror selfie
It’s easy to forget when he’s cracking jokes on Inside the NBA, but Shaquille O’Neal is a massive man. The former Los Angeles Lakers is perhaps one of the most physically dominant players thanks to his large physique. During his prime, Shaq was easily one of the scariest players to face, just because of his sheer size and power.
‘A starstruck moment’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant spills on fanboy flashback with Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Ja Morant is without a doubt one of the brightest superstars in the NBA today. Be that as it may, the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard still isn’t immune from the occasional starstruck moment, particularly when he was still a rookie trying to make his name in the league. Speaking...
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Warriors star Draymond Green takes clear shot at Chris Paul, ‘Lob City’ Clippers
The Lob City era of the Los Angeles Clippers was one of the most celebrated teams in franchise history. Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and the rest of the squad found considerable success as a group. However, if you ask Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, he believes that that team had more style than substance.
