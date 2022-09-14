Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
How to delete duplicate photos with Apple's iOS 16
IOS 16 is making it easy to delete duplicate photos. "Duplicate detection" works to merge repetitive photos and free up storage space. iOS 16 is available to anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer. Apple's latest iPhone software update, iOS 16, was released Monday. If you're like me and you...
CNET
These iOS 16 Features on the iPhone Are Annoying. How to Turn Them Off
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iOS 16 software comes with great features including the return of the battery percentage icon and the ability to edit and unsend text messages. However, there are also several features that you'll be less excited about. For instance, there's the new search button on the home screen that's a little too easy to accidentally tap, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups that might just be a little too personal.
TechCrunch
iOS 16 users are getting creative with the new background removal feature for photos
For folks who don’t know about this feature, iOS 16 lets you “pick” any object from a photo and save it as a separate transparent image — just like a background removal tool. The feature is present in the system in various contexts, assisted by Apple’s CoreML tech.
Comments / 0