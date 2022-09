The 34 oddest names for groups of animals

Frogs Amarasiri Peasena Wigemanna / 500px via Getty Images

You probably know that a group of wolves is called a pack or that a group of puppies is called a litter, but there are many collective nouns for animals that are much less well-known and frankly very strange.

Find the oddest of these collective nouns in the slides below:

A shrewdness of apesA congregation of alligatorsA cauldron of batsA sloth or sleuth of bearsA gang or an obstinacy of buffaloA clowder, clutter, pounce, dout, nuisance, glorying, or a glare of catsAn army of caterpillarsA caravan of camelsA coalition of cheetahsA murder of crowsA cowardice of dogsA pod of dolphinsA convocation of eaglesA parade of elephantsA business of ferretsAn army of frogsA tower of giraffesA flamboyance of flamingosA bloat, or a thunder of hippopotamusesA smack of jellyfishA troop or mob of kangaroosA conspiracy of lemursA troop or barrel of monkeysA romp, a family, or a raft of ottersA prickle of porcupinesAn unkindness of ravensA colony or warren of rabbitsA crash of rhinocerosesA dray or scurry of squirrelsAn ambush or streak of tigersA rafter, gang, or posse of turkeysA venue of vulturesA wisdom of wombatsA zeal of zebrasRead the original article on Business Insider