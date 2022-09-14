ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The 34 oddest names for groups of animals

By Alex Lockie
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quzHf_0hvbCp1n00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qR0Zd_0hvbCp1n00
Frogs

Amarasiri Peasena Wigemanna / 500px via Getty Images

You probably know that a group of wolves is called a pack or that a group of puppies is called a litter, but there are many collective nouns for animals that are much less well-known and frankly very strange.

Find the oddest of these collective nouns in the slides below:

A shrewdness of apes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFrnI_0hvbCp1n00
Chimpanzees in Kibale National Park in Uganda.

Yannick Tylle via Getty Images

A congregation of alligators
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDIBs_0hvbCp1n00

REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A cauldron of bats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWMsz_0hvbCp1n00

Flickr / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters

A sloth or sleuth of bears
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fa9DD_0hvbCp1n00
Bears in Grand Teton National Park.

Johnny Johnson via Getty Images

A gang or an obstinacy of buffalo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pxct_0hvbCp1n00
Two buffaloes gather by the waters of the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, February 11, 2015. Picture taken February 11, 2015.

REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A clowder, clutter, pounce, dout, nuisance, glorying, or a glare of cats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zr0KB_0hvbCp1n00
Cats crowd around village nurse and Ozu city official Atsuko Ogata as she carries a bag of cat food to the designated feeding place on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015.

REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An army of caterpillars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7Q1O_0hvbCp1n00
Caterpillars walking on leaf.

Oleksandr Chornyi via Getty Images

A caravan of camels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsFJT_0hvbCp1n00
Camels

John M Lund Photography Inc via Getty Images

A coalition of cheetahs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWmsI_0hvbCp1n00
Cheetahs

Pradeep Ravi / 500px via Getty Images

A murder of crows
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqZJX_0hvbCp1n00
Crows

David Akers / 500px via Getty Images

A cowardice of dogs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gciDW_0hvbCp1n00
Dogs

Alexandra Robins via Getty Images

A pod of dolphins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xq58H_0hvbCp1n00
Dolphins and whales jump out of the water at a media preview for the Epson Aqua Park Shinagawa aquarium's re-opening in Tokyo, July 6, 2015.

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A convocation of eagles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5oJV_0hvbCp1n00

REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson

A parade of elephants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cgRB_0hvbCp1n00

Mario Tama/Getty

A business of ferrets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JV14t_0hvbCp1n00
Ferret

Tina Riches / EyeEm via Getty Images

An army of frogs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbZM1_0hvbCp1n00
Frogs

Amarasiri Peasena Wigemanna / 500px via Getty Images

A tower of giraffes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkcaX_0hvbCp1n00
Giraffes

James Warwick via Getty Images

A flamboyance of flamingos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08v2YQ_0hvbCp1n00
Snow falls on a flock of flamingos standing on a snow-covered field at a wildlife zoo in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2015.

REUTERS/Stringer

A bloat, or a thunder of hippopotamuses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iu5Dv_0hvbCp1n00
Hippos

Image Source via Getty Images

A smack of jellyfish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hl5S2_0hvbCp1n00
Jellyfish

Photography by Zack Podratz via Getty Images

A troop or mob of kangaroos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utS5n_0hvbCp1n00

REUTERS/Stefan Postles

A conspiracy of lemurs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQPAM_0hvbCp1n00
Lemurs

© Justin Lo via Getty Images

A troop or barrel of monkeys
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ld9uY_0hvbCp1n00
Monkeys

Julian Gunther via Getty Images

A romp, a family, or a raft of otters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9cNc_0hvbCp1n00
Otters

Arthur Morris via Getty Images

A prickle of porcupines
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1futx6_0hvbCp1n00
Porcupines

Martin Harvey via Getty Images

An unkindness of ravens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10GJni_0hvbCp1n00
Raven`

Ugo Bukudjian / EyeEm via Getty Images

A colony or warren of rabbits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpqsB_0hvbCp1n00
Rabbits

Fiona McAllister Photography via Getty Images

A crash of rhinoceroses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jun32_0hvbCp1n00

Courtesy of San Diego Zoo

A dray or scurry of squirrels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7zPF_0hvbCp1n00
Squirrels

Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography via Getty Images

An ambush or streak of tigers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42J11b_0hvbCp1n00
Tigers

Mark Newman via Getty Images

A rafter, gang, or posse of turkeys
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178MY4_0hvbCp1n00
Turkeys

Nick David via Getty Images

A venue of vultures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsE3E_0hvbCp1n00
File photo of vultures feasting on a road kill in Great Falls Virginia

Thomson Reuters

A wisdom of wombats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIHEG_0hvbCp1n00
Wombat

Andrew Aylett via Getty Images

A zeal of zebras
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GMkm_0hvbCp1n00
Zebras

James Warwick via Getty Images

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

