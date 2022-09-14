ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denair, CA

Fred Franzia, creator of ‘Two Buck Chuck’ wine, dies at 79

By Jeremiah Martinez, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7pCR_0hvbCkrO00

DENAIR, Calif. ( KTXL ) — California winemaker Fred Franzia, known as the creator of “Two Buck Chuck” wine, died at 79 years old at his home in Denair, his family and Bronco Wine Co. announced Tuesday.

The company said Franzia died with his family by his side but didn’t disclose a cause of death.

“Due to Fred’s vision, Bronco Wine Co. has achieved vertical integration all while remaining family-owned. His entrepreneurial spirit, tireless dedication, and his commitment to both his family and to the Bronco family will forever be remembered,” the company wrote in an Instagram post. “His legacy will endure for generations to come.”

Franzia co-founded Bronco Wine Co. in 1973 with his brother Joseph Franzia and cousin John Franzia with a vision of “creating high-quality wines at a value for wine consumers,” according to the company.

Bronco Wine Co., based in Ceres, California, produces many wines under different brands and is one of the largest wine producers in the country.  One of the company’s brands includes Charles Shaw, a bargain-priced wine, which was sold at Trader Joe’s grocery stores and earned the nickname “Two Buck Chuck” with the price at $1.99 per bottle.

California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations

Fred Franzia was an outspoken critic of California’s wine culture, frequently proclaiming that no bottle of wine should cost more than $10.

“Core to his vision was a belief that wine should be enjoyed and consumed on every American table,” the company’s social media post read. “When asked how Bronco Wine Company can sell wine less expensive than a bottle of water, Fred T. Franzia famously countered, ‘They’re overcharging for the water — don’t you get it?’”

In a 2009 interview with the San Francisco Chronicle , Franzia said, “Who says we’re lower priced? We’re the best price. The others, I think, are overpriced.”

Franzia faced controversy, pleading guilty to fraud charges in 1994 after falsifying the grape varieties on his wine labels. He later stepped down as the company’s president and a board member for five years.

According to Bronco Wine Co.’s post, Franzia is survived by his five children, Renata, Roma, Joseph, Carlo and Giovanna; 14 grandchildren; brother Joseph S.; and sisters Joellen D’Ercole and Catherine McFadden.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denair, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Ceres, CA
State
California State
modestogov.com

The Modesto Fall Home Improvement Show

Updating and improving your home is easy when you visit The Modesto Fall Home Improvement Show! We offer current homeowners and future homeowners the opportunity to visit hundreds of vendors in one place at one time. Guests can get tips and new ideas to help improve and beautify their homes and yards.
MODESTO, CA
Bakersfield Now

DUI checkpoint to be held in Stanislaus County/Modesto area

MODESTO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI/driver's license checkpoint this Saturday in the Modesto area within Stanislaus County. The hours of the checkpoint are from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. The checkpoint will be held in the northern part of Modesto and the unincorporated area...
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

HWY 49 To Temporarily Close In Angels Camp Due To A School Event

Angels Camp, CA – Travelers may want to avoid a section of South Main Street/Highway 49 in Angels Camp this afternoon. The street will be lined with revelers for Bret Harte High’s Homecoming Parade. Angels Camp Police detailed that South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from Bret Harte Road near St. Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road/Highway 4 today. That stretch of the highway is expected to be closed for about an hour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the floats and festivities.
ANGELS CAMP, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Washington Wine#Wine Bottle#Celebrities Death#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Food Drink#Bronco Wine Co#Trader Joe
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woman Killed in Car Crash Involving PG&E Vehicle in Merced County

A woman from Planada was killed, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Kibby Road, according to the Merced Police Department. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 8, 2022, around 6:00 a.m. on Kibby Road and East Childs Avenue, officials said. Details on the Crash on Kibby...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man suspected in deadly shooting at Stockton motel

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 51-year-old man on Saturday at a motel in Stockton. At 5:41 p.m. on September 10, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers said they found a 51-year-old man inside of a room who had been shot and was later pronounced dead.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road Near Stockton

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision near the Stockton area. The truck accident took place shortly before 8:00 p.m. at Live Oak Road and State Route 88 just northeast of Stockton. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on Highway 88...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 killed in crash on Highway 88 near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in San Joaquin County Wednesday night.It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 88 and Live Oak Road, northeast of Stockton.California Highway Patrol says a big rig collided with two vehicles – with the impact pushing one of the cars into a ditch.The crash left one person dead, officers say. Two other people were also taken to the hospital.No information on the condition of the other two people has been released. 
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC10

Deputies seek whereabouts of missing 10-year-old in Ceres

CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy. Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres. Deputies believe the boy might have been trying...
CERES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced police ask for help finding homicide suspect

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Police detectives asked for help Wednesday in the search for a homicide suspect. On December 2, 2020, police say two people were killed by gunfire. They have been identified as Jeffery Lee Crawford, 37, of Winton and Armando Partida-Sanchez, 32, of Livingston. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire […]
MERCED, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Paul Sandhu — Galt City Council

Galt Vice Mayor Paul Sandhu is seeking reelection to City Council in the general election this November. Sandhu told the Herald that he wants to focus on public safety, fiscal responsibility and quality of life if elected for a second term. The other candidates vying for three council seats are...
CBS Sacramento

Report of body on side of road near Oakdale turns out to be "very realistic" mannequin

OAKDALE – A possibly morbid incident involving what looked like a body on the side of a road near Oakdale was luckily not the case, deputies say.The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Rice Road near Albers after a suspicious-looking cardboard box was found on the side of the road. People reported that it looked like a dead body was inside the box. Deputies took a closer look and found it was actually a very realistic mannequin. Exactly where the mannequin came from is unclear, but the sheriff's office says they will be keeping it for evidence to be destroyed unless the owner comes forward. 
L.A. Weekly

One Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash near Herndon Avenue [Ceres, CA]

CERES, CA (September 14, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, police responded to a pedestrian crash near Herndon Avenue where one person died. The incident happened on September 10th at around 4:15 p.m., on the northbound lanes of Highway 99, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to police, the pedestrian...
CERES, CA
DC News Now

DC News Now

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy