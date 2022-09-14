Record crime surge in artsy tourist destination due to anti-police rhetoric, former sheriff says

Read full article on original website
Kelsey Alexandria
3d ago
LMAO Yeah sure, blame the leftist anti police rhetoric. Not the rising cost of living, cost of food, cost of gas, cost of healthcare, limited mental health resources, etc. Y’all are the definition of fragile small d energy
5
Max True
2d ago
amerika is a corporate run oligarchy. The 2 party system is just smoke and mirrors to distract all of us. Less than 10% of the pentagons bloated budget could create a utopia in this country. Also craven nationalism will be the death of us all. The earth won’t mind at all
2
North Carolina homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road.
shelterforce.org
How Tax Assessments in a Supposedly Progressive County Are Reinforcing Racism
Buncombe County in North Carolina was one of the first places in the U.S. to support reparations for Black residents. So why is the county not doing a better job of addressing property tax inequities that directly impact residents of color?
my40.tv
NAACP meets with Henderson County officials following commissioner's Facebook posts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the NAACP met with Henderson County officials Friday, Sept. 16 to voice their concerns over recent social media posts made by an elected county official. Multiple people reached out to the WLOS newsroom earlier this week citing concerns over posts made on Henderson...
my40.tv
Asheville man sentenced to more than 8 years for role in gun store burglary
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man was sentenced Thursday to 8 1/2 years in prison for his role in the theft of 33 guns from an Asheville store. Court documents show Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 35, stole the guns from Carolina Guns and Gear West on Sweeten Creek Road in January. He pleaded guilty in April. Greenlee was also ordered to serve three years under court supervision upon completion of his prison term.
my40.tv
Felon caught with stolen gun and drugs, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say they arrested a convicted felon who was found in possession of a stolen gun and drugs. Eric Meredith Sams, Jr., 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15 near the 160 block of South French Broad Avenue. Police say during his arrest, officers...
FOX Carolina
NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
3 women arrested after fight at Bruster’s in Greenville Co.
Deputies are searching for three women after a fight happened at an Upstate ice cream shop.
my40.tv
Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
my40.tv
Nebo man faces meth, gun charges
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man has been charged with drug and gun crimes. On Aug. 25, a McDowell County deputy stopped Benny Lister's vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for multiple traffic violations. Lister, 43, did not have a valid driver's license and a search of his vehicle...
my40.tv
Detectives used IP address to track down Erwin High student accused of making threats
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More information has surfaced following the arrest of an Erwin High School student Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, who was charged in relation to threatening social media posts directed at the school. News 13 has learned two social media accounts associated with the threats were found...
my40.tv
Hit-and-run in Tuscola High parking lot turns into DWI charge for repeat offender
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, following a hit-and-run in a high school parking lot Tuesday. According to court documents, the driver of a Dodge Durango fled the scene of a crash in the parking lot of Tuscola...
my40.tv
Scam Alert: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent calls
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for the public. An ongoing scam involves callers identifying themselves as employees at the sheriff's office. The number calling individuals is (828) 630-8301. Officials say if you receive a call, do not engage and do...
my40.tv
Stolen gun, drugs seized during arrest of Asheville shooting suspect, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police say a man accused of shooting and injuring another man in west Asheville on Monday has been arrested. Authorities say Willie James Davis, 47, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Deaverview Road. During the arrest, Asheville police say they...
Reward increase following deadly shooting in Spartanburg
Officials and family members announced the increase in reward money following a deadly shooting in Spartanburg.
my40.tv
Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
my40.tv
Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
One killed in Greenville hit and run
A person was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Greenville.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
my40.tv
'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
FOX Carolina
Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
