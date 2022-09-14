ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Record crime surge in artsy tourist destination due to anti-police rhetoric, former sheriff says

By Tori Richards, Investigative Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

Kelsey Alexandria
3d ago

LMAO Yeah sure, blame the leftist anti police rhetoric. Not the rising cost of living, cost of food, cost of gas, cost of healthcare, limited mental health resources, etc. Y’all are the definition of fragile small d energy

Reply(2)
5
Max True
2d ago

amerika is a corporate run oligarchy. The 2 party system is just smoke and mirrors to distract all of us. Less than 10% of the pentagons bloated budget could create a utopia in this country. Also craven nationalism will be the death of us all. The earth won’t mind at all

Reply
2
Related
my40.tv

Asheville man sentenced to more than 8 years for role in gun store burglary

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man was sentenced Thursday to 8 1/2 years in prison for his role in the theft of 33 guns from an Asheville store. Court documents show Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 35, stole the guns from Carolina Guns and Gear West on Sweeten Creek Road in January. He pleaded guilty in April. Greenlee was also ordered to serve three years under court supervision upon completion of his prison term.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
my40.tv

Felon caught with stolen gun and drugs, Asheville police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say they arrested a convicted felon who was found in possession of a stolen gun and drugs. Eric Meredith Sams, Jr., 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15 near the 160 block of South French Broad Avenue. Police say during his arrest, officers...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC sheriff’s office says scammers impersonating employees

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers impersonating employees of their agency. Deputies said the number victims are receiving calls from is 828-630-8301. Scammers are claiming a warrant is out for someone’s arrest after failing to respond to a jury summons.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renoir
my40.tv

Nebo man faces meth, gun charges

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man has been charged with drug and gun crimes. On Aug. 25, a McDowell County deputy stopped Benny Lister's vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for multiple traffic violations. Lister, 43, did not have a valid driver's license and a search of his vehicle...
NEBO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Crime Rate#State Crime#Democratic Party#Biltmore#The Citizen Times#Fox News#Mexican
my40.tv

Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
SYLVA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting. On Wednesday, Willie James Davis was arrested on several charges, including open drug warrants. An investigation began after police responded to a shooting on Dearview Road and found a man shot. The victim was taken to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Highly-contagious, deadly rabbit virus found in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, a highly-contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in South Carolina after a group of rabbits suddenly died in Greenville County. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease (RHDV2) is a virus that infects domestic and wild rabbits. It is spread through direct contact,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy