Taunton, MA

Taunton High home games moved as work wraps up on new sports facilities

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

Good morning, Taunton! Today is Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

With the opening Taunton High School's new turf field and race track delayed, the school has relied on other districts to host its sporting events at the start of the fall season.

That includes this weekend's varsity football game.

See how much longer the work is expected to take, and what the Tigers' game schedule looks like in the meantime .

