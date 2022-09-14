ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Motocross event in Wichita empowers veterans

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cx0dH_0hvbB5ul00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hundreds of motocross racers are in Wichita to compete in a national championship this weekend. They will be joined by a couple hundred more racers competing in a state championship.

The first event involves more than 300 veterans from across the country who will compete in the Vet MX AMA (American Motorcyclist Association) National Championship. The other event is bringing in more than 250 civilian racers to compete in the Kansas AMA State Championship.

Bar 2 Bar MX is hosting both events at its track at 7800 W. 61st Street North , north of Wichita. The track hosted the veterans for the first Vet MX AMA National Championship last year.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynK8b_0hvbB5ul00
    2021 Veteran MX Championship (Courtesy Bar 2 Bar MX)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aiGY_0hvbB5ul00
    2021 Veteran MX Championship (Courtesy Bar 2 Bar MX)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qe8MD_0hvbB5ul00
    2021 Veteran MX Championship (Courtesy Bar 2 Bar MX)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGTWv_0hvbB5ul00
    2021 Veteran MX Championship (Courtesy Bar 2 Bar MX)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGMkL_0hvbB5ul00
    2021 Veteran MX Championship (Courtesy Bar 2 Bar MX)

Bruce Richardson with Bar 2 Bar MX said motocross offers veterans lifestyle enrichment and a recovery solution. In addition, he said it empowers veterans who may be struggling with physical and mental scars of their time in the service.

The Veteran Motocross Foundation started in 2016. It says that motocross taps into the thrill-seeking personality that makes servicemen and women so brave in combat. It says that physical experiences that are thrilling and physically demanding can re-center human brain chemistry, and riding can create feelings of euphoria beyond the power of medicine and drugs.

Police warn of false info about ‘Second Chance Thursdays’

The event runs from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18. If you want to watch the races, tickets are $30 for a three-day pass or $15 for one day.

On Saturday night, there will be a Quilts of Valor presentation at 7 p.m. Quilts of Valor is a program that makes handmade quilts for service members who have been touched by war. Richardson said up to 45 quilts will be presented to veterans from several wars. He believes it could be the largest Quilts of Valor presentation ever in Kansas.

“We encourage the public to come hang out and talk to these heroes of yesterday and today all weekend long,” Richardson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store

RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Hutch Post

Flying Fools provide fun and great entertainment at fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gottschalk Park at the Kansas State Fair always provides one of the better free entertainment venues during the Great Kansas Get-Together. This year, it's a team of high-dive experts from the U.S. and Canada. Flying Fools is led by the husband-and-wife team of Simon Sarabura and Catherine Delisle. The group offers a 20-minute high-diving show that is a mix of talent and comedy, all while diving at heights of between 10 and 80 feet. That is further complicated by a pool that is just 10 feet deep and 25 feet across.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Richardson
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED: Derby 45vs. Bishop Carroll 38 Newton 0vs. Maize 49 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14vs. Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Motocross#Human Brain
KSN News

Why part of Douglas Ave. will be closed on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Sept. 18, approximately four miles of Douglas Ave. in Wichita will be closed for Open Streets ICT. The event, which is put on by Wichita Park and Recreation, will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is a free neighborhood community-building event. From Bluff St. in College Hill […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Local group building affordable housing across Wichita

In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury. Updated: 13 hours ago. A season ago, Wichita Trinity senior Isabella Sebits was told she would not...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Hutch Post

Carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita to pour millions of dollars into fixing Century II roof

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you look at the skyline of Wichita, it's hard not to notice the round blue roof of Century II. However, in recent years that roof has fallen into disrepair. "We found flakes of the roof when we've been watering. So yes, the roof is deteriorating,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy