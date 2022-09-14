Read full article on original website
Riverhead planning department pitches code revision to allow warehouse developers to ‘buy’ extra building height
Riverhead planners have proposed an amendment to the town’s transfer of development rights code that would create a major new receiving area for development rights transferred from agricultural land in the town. The proposed amendment would provide the long-languishing transfer of development rights program with the boost it needs...
Riverhead OKs agreement with Suffolk County Water Authority to serve Manorville area
Riverhead Town will enter into an agreement with the Suffolk County Water Authority to have the authority provide public water to an area of Manorville the town water district has been unable to serve. The agreement between the town and the water authority comes ahead of a looming deadline for...
