ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandenburg, KY

Comments / 3

SoOverStupidPpl
2d ago

His name and associations got him out of going to jail. Not only is his dad the attorney in town but he was also "hunting" with a gun the day after gun season ended. He pleads guilty to a felony yet gets off with 5yrs probation?? Anyone else would have been sitting in jail by now.

Reply(2)
3
Related
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Leads Investigation that results in the Arrest of a Jefferson County Indiana Resident for Drug Dealing

Scott County-On 8-13-2022, James Charles Edward McCarty was arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison for Dealing in Methamphetamine. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Detective where in July of 2022, an undercover purchase of Methamphetamine was made from McCarty in Jefferson County, Indiana. After consulting with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office, an arrest warrant for James Charles Edward McCarty, 23 of Madison, Indiana was issued for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony offense, resulting in his arrest. McCarty remains incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison. Sheriff Goodin advised the following about this investigation…“it prides me to see our deputies aggressively seek out drug dealers in surrounding counties…a good offense is a great defense, where we are able to take out a drug dealer before they sell their poison in our county. This is just one example of several where Scott County Deputies have made solid cases in surrounding counties, cutting the potential flow of illegal drugs into our community…I am extremely proud of our team”. Assisting with this investigation were officers of the Madison Police Department and the Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutors Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Brandenburg, KY
Crime & Safety
Vine Grove, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Irvington, KY
Meade County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Brandenburg, KY
City
Vine Grove, KY
County
Meade County, KY
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield police arrest man for his fourth DUI in less than four years

Leitchfield police have arrested a man for his fourth DUI since December 2018. Monday night at approximately 11:50, the Leitchfield Police Department was informed by Central Dispatch of a reckless driver approaching Leitchfield on the eastbound Western Kentucky Parkway. LPD Sgt. Keith Harrell responded and made contact with a Toyota...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs man and woman shot, killed in Shively

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the people killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Shively as Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block...
SHIVELY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime#The 38th Judicial Circuit#Ford
wpsdlocal6.com

Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Security increased at Stonestreet Elementary after domestic incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at Stonestreet Elementary School after a domestic incident between two adults took place Friday. In the letter sent from principal Donnie Boemker, the incident occurred off school property. An individual who came to the school for help is currently being evaluated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 9-15-22

Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR. Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility With a Prior Conviction. Operating motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked WITH A PRIOR CONVECTION. September 13. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Gary Lynn Baker, 50, Hardinsburg. Contempt of Court.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy