SoOverStupidPpl
2d ago
His name and associations got him out of going to jail. Not only is his dad the attorney in town but he was also "hunting" with a gun the day after gun season ended. He pleads guilty to a felony yet gets off with 5yrs probation?? Anyone else would have been sitting in jail by now.
