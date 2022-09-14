ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
STOCKS
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where NVIDIA Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, NVIDIA NVDA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 28 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NVIDIA has an average price target of $204.0 with a high of $285.00 and a low of $135.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 574 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Alphabet GOOG was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Aditxt ADTX's stock traded down the lowest,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

2 Double Digit REITS To Benefit From The Rise In Interest Rates

As real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to distribute 90% of their taxable income to shareholders through dividend payments, and the rise in interest rates should prove to be a positive catalyst. Since mortgage rates have increased to 6%, REITs will have an upper hand in reeling in more...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Looking Into Carnival's Recent Short Interest

Carnival's (NYSE:CCL) short percent of float has fallen 3.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 99.10 million shares sold short, which is 11.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares moved upwards by 18.2% to $1.82 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.5 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares rose 11.84% to $0.37. Trading volume for Secoo Holding's stock is 693.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 162.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

