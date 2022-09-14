ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where NVIDIA Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, NVIDIA NVDA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 28 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NVIDIA has an average price target of $204.0 with a high of $285.00 and a low of $135.00.
Why Aditxt Shares Are Getting Obliterated

Aditxt Inc ADTX shares are trading lower by 57.36% to $4.52 Friday afternoon after the company priced its $20 million public offering at $6 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 20th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The company...
5 Adobe Analysts React To Earnings Beat, Guidance Miss, Figma Acquisition

Adobe Inc ADBE shares traded lower by another 4.5% on Friday after the stock dropped 17% on Thursday, its worst day since 2010. On Thursday, Adobe reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.40, exceeding consensus analyst estimates of $3.33. Quarterly revenue was $4.43 billion, in-line with analyst estimates. Revenue was up 13% from a year ago.
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma

Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%

IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LTRY

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
