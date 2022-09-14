Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Within the last quarter, NVIDIA NVDA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 28 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NVIDIA has an average price target of $204.0 with a high of $285.00 and a low of $135.00.
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
Aditxt Inc ADTX shares are trading lower by 57.36% to $4.52 Friday afternoon after the company priced its $20 million public offering at $6 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 20th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The company...
Adobe Inc ADBE shares traded lower by another 4.5% on Friday after the stock dropped 17% on Thursday, its worst day since 2010. On Thursday, Adobe reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.40, exceeding consensus analyst estimates of $3.33. Quarterly revenue was $4.43 billion, in-line with analyst estimates. Revenue was up 13% from a year ago.
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Roblox Corp RBLX with a Buy and cut the price target from $55 to $53 after lower-than-expected August bookings caused him to reduce his estimates. He expressed his three key takeaways from the company's investor day. He highlighted the commentary on advertising, which he saw...
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he does not want to recommend Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA at these prices, with the company also losing money. Cramer said Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR is not making money. "We’re not in favor of companies that do not make...
IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
System1 SST stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $8.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.0 million. SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $20.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. Gannett Co GCI shares increased by 3.27%...
The fallout from FedEx Corporation FDX's pre-earnings announcement is having a ripple effect in the markets, and perhaps the most devastating impact is on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. The reason: the warning from FedEx is a dire one that consumers are buying...
Investors are focusing too much on GE's near-term business trends.
If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
Tech stocks have taken a beating so far in 2022, but one Wall Street analyst sees buying opportunities among the carnage in cybersecurity stocks. The Analyst: MKM Partners analyst Catharine Trebnick initiated coverage of five prominent cybersecurity stocks Friday:. Fortinet Inc FTNT initiated at Buy with a $70 price target.
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or the "Company") ADCT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether ADC and certain...
