Washington, DC

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjwQb_0hvb9l6500

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday.

The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE.

Car runs into barrier at US Naval Observatory where DC home of vice president is located

The postal worker was delivering mail in an apartment building there when the person with the gun approached him. He told the carrier to take off his keys, give them to him, then get out. The postal worker did what the person said.

The person with the gun got the keys and left. The mail carrier left the building, saw his supervisor, and called police.

