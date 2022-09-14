ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week in Review: Wildfire, teacher strikes, and the West Seattle Bridge

Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with Seattle Times Amanda Zhou, KUOW’s Mike Davis and Geekwire’s Mike Lewis. The Bolt Creek fire, which covered more than 9,000 acres, shutdown a stretch of Highway 2 and caused evacuations at nearby towns. This is significant because wildfires like this west of the Cascades are rare, and the west side is less prepared for something like this. How would more fires like this change our westside identity?
West Seattle residents reflect on 2.5 bridge-less years

The day is finally approaching that people in West Seattle – and those who want to get to West Seattle – have been waiting for. After more than two and a half years, the West Seattle Bridge reopens this Sunday. The Seattle Department of Transportation closed the bridge,...
What music do you recommend to Seattle newcomers?: Today So Far

What Seattle music would you recommend to newcomers? In this case, Greg Spotts, the new director of the Seattle Department of Transportation. 911 calls in parts of King County are being upgraded with mental health professionals. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 15, 2022.
Seattle Now: Casual Friday with Mike Davis and Chase Burns

The long-anticipated West Seattle Bridge reopening is finally (almost) here. Russell Wilson had a dramatic and disappointing return to Seattle, and Washington state has a long way to go to improve traffic safety. We unpack it all with The Seattle Times’s Chase Burns and KUOW’s Mike Davis.
Sound it Out: local business owner weighs in on eco-blocks

We're a show built around you - our listeners. Every other week, we take some time for a segment called "Sound it Out," to broadcast your thoughts and answer questions about stories we've covered. This week, we're diving back into a conversation about eco-blocks. Eco-blocks are big concrete blocks that...
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state

As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
