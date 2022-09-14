Read full article on original website
Week in Review: Wildfire, teacher strikes, and the West Seattle Bridge
Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with Seattle Times Amanda Zhou, KUOW’s Mike Davis and Geekwire’s Mike Lewis. The Bolt Creek fire, which covered more than 9,000 acres, shutdown a stretch of Highway 2 and caused evacuations at nearby towns. This is significant because wildfires like this west of the Cascades are rare, and the west side is less prepared for something like this. How would more fires like this change our westside identity?
West Seattle residents reflect on 2.5 bridge-less years
The day is finally approaching that people in West Seattle – and those who want to get to West Seattle – have been waiting for. After more than two and a half years, the West Seattle Bridge reopens this Sunday. The Seattle Department of Transportation closed the bridge,...
What music do you recommend to Seattle newcomers?: Today So Far
What Seattle music would you recommend to newcomers? In this case, Greg Spotts, the new director of the Seattle Department of Transportation. 911 calls in parts of King County are being upgraded with mental health professionals. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 15, 2022.
Seattle Now: Casual Friday with Mike Davis and Chase Burns
The long-anticipated West Seattle Bridge reopening is finally (almost) here. Russell Wilson had a dramatic and disappointing return to Seattle, and Washington state has a long way to go to improve traffic safety. We unpack it all with The Seattle Times’s Chase Burns and KUOW’s Mike Davis.
Sound it Out: local business owner weighs in on eco-blocks
We're a show built around you - our listeners. Every other week, we take some time for a segment called "Sound it Out," to broadcast your thoughts and answer questions about stories we've covered. This week, we're diving back into a conversation about eco-blocks. Eco-blocks are big concrete blocks that...
All 3 finalists for Seattle police chief support more civilian crisis responders
Three finalists to become Seattle’s next police chief made their case to the public in a televised interview Thursday. Those finalists are interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Assistant Seattle Chief Eric Greening, and Kevin Hall, assistant chief in Tucson, Arizona. Diaz said he has made progress on recruitment...
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
New brick and mortar space showcasing Black art and artists opening in Seattle
Paige Browning talks with Arte Noir founder Vivian Phillips and executive director Jazmyn Scott. Arte Noir is having its grand opening in the Central District on Saturday, September 17th from Noon to 6pm. Read more about Arte Noir here, from KUOW's arts and culture reporter Mike Davis. Listen to the...
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state
As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
If you're going to SeaTac, wear a helmet and wave your hands over your head
If you're walking around a park with a potential risk of encountering any birds, be sure to wave your arms around your head to ward the winged-assailants off. It might be best to wear a helmet while walking, too. That's the advice from SeaTac city officials warning of an aggressive owl in a local park.
Seattle teacher was fired for abusing kids. State says he can keep his teaching license
A former teacher found in a state investigation to have serially physically abused children at a North Seattle elementary school was allowed to keep his teaching license with a reprimand. Martin McGowan, who taught for nearly three decades at West Woodland Elementary School in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, enjoyed a reputation...
