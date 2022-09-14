Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with Seattle Times Amanda Zhou, KUOW’s Mike Davis and Geekwire’s Mike Lewis. The Bolt Creek fire, which covered more than 9,000 acres, shutdown a stretch of Highway 2 and caused evacuations at nearby towns. This is significant because wildfires like this west of the Cascades are rare, and the west side is less prepared for something like this. How would more fires like this change our westside identity?

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO